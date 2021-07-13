https://independentchronicle.com/rep-buck-says-u-s-should-have-border-wall-to-keep-migrants-out-if-it-is-truly-a-racist-country/?utm_source=iChron&utm_medium=report&utm_campaign=bongino

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) asked why people who believe America is systemically racist wouldn’t be in support of building a wall to keep people from coming to a racist country.

“If the left believes with all their heart that America is racist, systemically racist and terrible in so many ways, why don’t they build the wall on the southern border?” Buck asked Wednesday on Fox News Radio’s “Fox Across America.”

“Why don’t they stop illegal immigrants from coming into this terrible country? They welcome illegal immigrants coming in. In fact, illegal immigrants want to come into this country. Because they know it’s such a great country,” he continued.

The congressman recently took aim at the Big Tech companies for censuring certain news stories counternarrative to the mainstream press such as the New York Post’s discovery of Hunter Biden’s laptop and its contents.

He accused Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a letter of opting “to obliterate commentary on these topics from the public square in the supposed interest of public informational safety.”

“Your company is only able to selectively moderate content based on the political agenda of your company and its employees because Facebook possesses monopoly power over the market,” Buck continued. “Stifling ideas can backfire if it leads people to believe there’s a ‘real story’ that is being suppressed.’”

“During the first six months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Facebook removed more than 7 million posts that purportedly spread misinformation about the virus, and your company placed contextual notes on more than 98 million posts it deemed as potentially misleading,” Buck wrote to Zuckerberg. “Monitoring posts across Facebook and Instagram for misinformation about COVID has been an undoubtedly herculean task, but Facebook has vigorously taken on this challenge,” the letter added.

The Independent Chronicle reached out to Rep. Buck’s office for comment on his statements but did not receive an immediate reply.

