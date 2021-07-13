https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-rashida-tlaib-goes-on-bizarre-rant-about-voting-rights-at-vaccination-event?utm_campaign=64469
American News Jul 12, 2021 9:54 PM EST
“Squad” member Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) gave an impassioned, bizarre speech about voting rights at a vaccination mobilization event in Detroit, Michigan.
Privacy and free speech are under attack.
Take back your internet freedom with Surfshark.
Surfshark.
“Squad” member Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) gave an impassioned, bizarre speech about voting rights at a vaccination mobilization event in Detroit, Michigan.
Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were also in attendance at the event, according to local station WLNS.
“Because I am done waiting! Just like you all are. I’m done waiting for the bold change that we need. And I know I think and I believe that our Madame Vice President feels the same way,” Tlaib declared. “It’s our alone lived experiences being a child of immigrants, being women of color in positions we can bring those voices in a room that never ever experienced it before.”
“Yes!” someone off-camera shouts in support.
“Y’all we’re getting this in the building,” Tlaib continued from the podium on the stage. “We’re in the building, where folks were banging on the doors and windows to stop our votes from being counted. We stood up and we said not now, not ever will you ever take away our right to vote.” The audience then applauded.
Tlaib’s current policy positions and legislative proposals in Washington include a radical demand to defund the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection, and the Department of Homeland Security agencies.
This comes as both the corporate media and White House are further pushing to get the American public vaccinated against COVID-19. The Biden administration’s latest effort is supporting private entities mandating vaccination. Dr. Anthony Fauci blamed “ideological rigidity” for Americans not getting the vaccine already.
Join and support independent free thinkers!
We’re independent and can’t be cancelled. The establishment media is increasingly dedicated to divisive cancel culture, corporate
wokeism, and political correctness, all while covering up corruption from the corridors of power. The need for fact-based
journalism and thoughtful analysis has never been greater. When you support The Post Millennial, you support freedom of the press
at a time when it’s under direct attack.
Join the ranks of independent, free thinkers by supporting us today for as little as $1.