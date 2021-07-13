https://www.dailywire.com/news/report-chris-cuomos-wife-found-in-jeffrey-epsteins-little-black-book

According to reports, one name listed in Jeffrey Epstein’s recently published 1997 address book is the wife of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, Cristina Greeven Cuomo.

“Jeffrey Epstein’s newly discovered 1997 address book, published by Insider on Tuesday, connects dozens of new names to Epstein and traces previously known relationships back to the 1990s,” reported Business Insider. “One of the new names belongs to Cristina Greeven Cuomo, a New York editor, and entrepreneur. She married Chris Cuomo, a CNN anchor and brother of Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, in 2001.”

“The book lists Greeven Cuomo under a minor misspelling of her birth name, Cristina Greeven. Her entry refers to Manhattan File, a New York society magazine she published after her father purchased it in 1994,” the report adds. “The same entry includes an office address in the New York City neighborhood of SoHo, an office phone number, and a home phone number. In the ’90s, Greeven Cuomo was known for hanging out with socialites like Alex von Furstenberg and the former CNN producer Pamela Gross. The latter appears in both ‘little black books’ and is now a close friend of Melania Trump.”

As Business Insider noted, “It’s unclear why Greeven Cuomo is listed in the 1997 address book,” adding that “She serves as the editor in chief of The Purist, a wellness website she founded in 2017.”

“A message left with The Purist seeking comment from Greeven Cuomo was returned almost immediately by Chris Cuomo, who declined to comment for the record or make his spouse available,” the Business Insider concluded.

Greeven Cuomo is yet another name on the growing list of those with an alleged connection with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

As reported by The Daily Wire, “Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda allegedly met” with Epstein in September 2013 “in New York City, prompting anger from Melinda, who reportedly told her husband she was furious and uncomfortable with his association with Epstein.”

“That meeting allegedly occurred on the same day the couple accepted the Lasker Bloomberg Public Service Award at the Pierre Hotel,” The Daily Wire added.

Following Epstein’s suspected suicide while in custody, “The two prison guards — Tova Noel and Michael Thomas — assigned to guard Jeffrey Epstein on the night that he died” admitted that they “falsified prison records and have cut a deal with federal prosecutors.”

“As part of the deal with prosecutors, they will enter into a deferred prosecution agreement with the Justice Department and will serve no time behind bars,” The Associated Press reported. “Noel and Thomas would instead be subjected to supervised release, would be required to complete 100 hours of community service, and would be required to fully cooperate with an ongoing probe by the Justice Department’s inspector general.”

As The Daily Wire explained, “The guards, who were supposed to be checking on Epstein every 30 minutes, are accused of checking sports news and shopping for furniture on the internet before taking a nap during Epstein’s death. The two are accused of falsifying prison records to make it look like they had been doing their job during the time of Epstein’s death.”

