https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/13/report-cuban-asylum-seekers-who-try-to-come-to-the-us-by-boat-will-not-be-allowed-to-enter-the-country/

CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez is reporting that DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has said that Haitian and Cuban migrants and asylum-seekers who try to enter the United States by boat will not be allowed to enter the country, and at best be settled in third countries.

Yes, but those migrants are fleeing climate change, not a communist dictatorship.

Seriously, is Jim Acosta going to read from the Statue of Liberty on his show like he did in the White House briefing room?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...