CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez is reporting that DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has said that Haitian and Cuban migrants and asylum-seekers who try to enter the United States by boat will not be allowed to enter the country, and at best be settled in third countries.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Haitian and Cuban migrants and asylum-seekers who try to come to the U.S. by boat will not be allowed to enter the country. Even if asylum-seekers establish fear of persecution, they will be resettled in third countries, Mayorkas said. — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) July 13, 2021

“If individuals make, establish a well-founded fear of persecution or torture, they are referred to third countries for resettlement. They will not enter the United States,” Mayorkas said. — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) July 13, 2021

cringe — Lily 🏳️‍⚧️ (@lilyblahaj) July 13, 2021

Four years of “the cruelty is the point” and “kids in cages” and they can’t even do this??? https://t.co/E9gZRYHoXr — Alex Godofsky (@AlexGodofsky) July 13, 2021

Hahaha what the fuck man pic.twitter.com/A0TVOpX9RL — River_Tam (@RiverTamYDN) July 13, 2021

Yet the southwest border is wide open — jordy (@j_spals) July 13, 2021

Yes, but those migrants are fleeing climate change, not a communist dictatorship.

Unless they go through Mexico to Rio Grande Valley — D.pay (@AZLAretpopo) July 13, 2021

They need to come to the Southern border & then they’ll be allowed in. — Dr. Tired (@KingLassitude) July 13, 2021

They can’t just come across the southern border like all the rest? — PHЯЇ≡Ɖ NƩ∩ⱤΘŅⱬ (@pHr01d) July 13, 2021

Just come thru the Mexican border — BoomFlake🇺🇸🍀 (@avaree) July 13, 2021

Can’t they just go through Mexico? — High in the Mountains (@8700_Feet_High) July 13, 2021

So all they have to do is claim they’re from Mexico or Latin America. — I❤🇺🇸 (@1st_genAmerican) July 13, 2021

Why the sudden 180° shift in our open-borders policy when it comes to refugees fleeing socialist countries? Does he think they’ll tell Americans how it really is under socialism or does he just not like how they’re going to vote when they become citizens? — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) July 13, 2021

Guess they don’t think Cubans will vote Democratic, ergo they don’t have a claim for asylum https://t.co/jhOujVassw — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 13, 2021

I think this is the first time Biden has ever said he’ll turn away immigrants, let alone refugees. It’s because Cuban-Americans vote Republican. https://t.co/q40L2kySc1 — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) July 13, 2021

So someone explain to me why we are letting hundreds of thousands of people in the country illegally “because they have children or are pregnant” but people who are dealing with real problems and are truly seeking asylum don’t qualify and will be resettled elsewhere?!?! — Ashley Lynae (@Oceangirl32liv1) July 13, 2021

Tell them to come across the southern border with some coyote. — Teresa † ن (@BlackIrishI) July 13, 2021

Cubans have a much more legitimate claim for asylum. Seems odd to me that all of a sudden NOW DHS has a problem with that. 🤔 — Zasraný N (@ZasranyN) July 13, 2021

Genuine asylum seekers being turned away while the southern border is wide open. — Mandy ✝🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) July 13, 2021

But the Biden/Harris Administration is perfectly fine with millions of illegals pouring in from Central and South America. — AdamInHTownTX (Sixteen Cents Richer) (@AdamInHTownTX) July 13, 2021

Waiting for @Acosta to start reading Statue of Liberty quotes or is that only when the orange man was in office? — Travis Mersiovsky (@TMersiovsky) July 13, 2021

I was told this was racist and xenophobic. — Bad Guy (@FawkesNewsKisP) July 13, 2021

So they just go to Mexico and walk across. They’ll get a welcome basket with full benefits and be released to the interior of the US. — Fall Line Guy (@falllineguy) July 13, 2021

So he is letting every drug cartel and human trafficker to run back and forth over our southern border, but is denying entry to people who will be killed if returned to Cuba? Gee, I wonder why. — Jules Bishop (@JulesBishop9) July 13, 2021

Take the boat to Mexico and jump the border. From there on it is welcome mats, free phones, lodging, and Biden benefits. All downhill. — Old Dog (@erniehat) July 13, 2021

Just tell them to land in Mexico first then walk across the border. Then they will be rewared with iphones, healthcare, vaccines, food, money, clothes and transportation. — SkinnyO (@SkinnyFatz0) July 13, 2021

Lol wow. Bunch of xenophobes in the Biden admin. — Javier Vasquez (@JavierVasquez85) July 13, 2021

Seriously, is Jim Acosta going to read from the Statue of Liberty on his show like he did in the White House briefing room?

