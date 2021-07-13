https://www.dailywire.com/news/rubio-says-twitter-gov-would-be-consistent-by-canceling-marxist-socialist-dictators-who-incite-violence

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) noted that if “Twitter.gov” plans on continuing to block American politicians, they ought to likewise block socialist dictators who inflict violence upon their own people.

“I am not in favor of @twitter blocking anybody,” said Rubio on Tuesday morning. “But if @twitter.gov is going to block American politicians, activists & even a U.S. President they should also block Marxist Socialist dictators who incite street violence.”

I am not in favor of @twitter blocking anybody But if @twitter.gov is going to block American politicians, activists & even a U.S. President they should also block Marxist Socialist dictators who incite street violence #SOSCuba #PatriaYVida https://t.co/DPIhKHplvL — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 13, 2021

Rubio noted that Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel — who leads a regime that has reportedly killed several citizens in response to widespread protests — is permitted to freely use Twitter.

“Our action in the streets is against those who promote disorder with an interventionist agenda, manipulating the feelings of the people for the deficiencies and outbreaks of COVID-19,” tweeted the official.

Nuestra acción en las calles es contra los que promueven desórdenes con una agenda intervencionista, manipulando los sentimientos del pueblo por las carencias y los rebrotes de COVID-19. #ALaRevoluciónLaDefiendenLosRevolucionarios pic.twitter.com/Wk7B1Kr7zH — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) July 12, 2021

“The counterrevolution aspires for a war between Cubans,” he said in another post. “We are not going to indulge them. We will avoid this with unity, discipline, and work.”

La contrarrevolución sueña con una guerra entre cubanos. No vamos a darles el gusto. De ésta saldremos con #Unidad, disciplina y trabajo. #SomosCuba pic.twitter.com/skOFvcuLL2 — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) July 12, 2021

In the wake of the January 6 riots, Twitter permanently banned sitting United States President Donald Trump due to the “risk of further incitement of violence.”

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter explained in a statement. “In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.”

Beyond the Cuban regime, Twitter also permits the Chinese Embassy to the United States — which has repeatedly denied the Uyghur genocide in Xinjiang — on its platform.

