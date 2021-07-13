https://noqreport.com/2021/07/13/san-francisco-gay-mens-chorus-tries-to-crush-the-evangelical-dark-web-for-exposing-them-as-sex-offenders/
A day after the Evangelical Dark Web exposed the fact that the notorious San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus (SFGMC) included registered sex offenders on the rolls, as well as posting videos critical of the sodomite singers, they manually filed a DMCA takedown request on YouTube against him, in a bid to remove the critical post.
The SFGMC, you’ll recall, had a recent video go viral after singing of their intent to convert and groom children into their homosexual ideology including such lines as:
-“You think that we’ll corrupt your kids, if our agenda goes unchecked. Funny, just this once, you’re correct.”
-“We’ll convert your children. Happens bit by bit. Quietly and subtly. And you will barely notice it. You can keep them from disco. Warn about San Francisco. Make ’em wear pleated pants. We don’t care. We’ll convert your children. We’ll make them tolerant and fair.”
-“We’ll convert your children. Someone’s gotta teach them not to hate. We’re coming for them. We’re coming for your children. We’re coming for them. We’re coming for them. We’re coming for your children.”
The Evangelical Dark Web reports that the use of the takedown video was completely unjustified, and was done to silence and quash their criticism. It’s […]
Read the whole story at protestia.com
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker