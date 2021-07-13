https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/13/shot-pun-intended-chaser-alert-man-we-see-a-lot-of-frauds-and-phonies-on-the-twitters-but-that-broolyndad-guy-is-a-doozy/

We’re not naive and we understand that there are people on Twitter whose entire purpose is to push and promote certain agendas and rhetoric. Both sides have them. Granted, one side gets away with a lot more than the other but yeah … politics on Twitter is like peanut butter and jelly.

It just goes together.

And it can be a fairly lucrative career, like it has been for ‘BrooklynDad_Defiant.’ Oh sure, for a long time he pretended he was just some dad in Brooklyn who was outraged over Trump and the country but then it came out that a really awful PAC was paying him to tweet.

Heck, they might’ve paid him to tweet this:

If right wing TV networks like Fox, OAN, and Newsmax would STOP politicizing the vaccine and START running pieces like “these people regret NOT getting vaccinated,” it might make a huge difference. GET VACCINATED, DAMMIT. https://t.co/IXuP676sZF — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 9, 2021

Right? If only those evil Republicans would stop politicizing the shot.

Oh.

Wait.

Kamala Harris isn’t the ONLY person who is leery of the vaccine trump is trying to rush to market too soon. I won’t be taking that shit until long AFTER people stop dying from taking a faulty vaccine. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 7, 2020

GET VACCINATED, DAMMIT.

Huh, how times have changed for this ‘dad’.

Wonder what happened.

Ahem.

BREAKING: President Biden just announced that the United States has hit the target of 200 million shots. Ten days early. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 21, 2021

Look at how happy he is that people are taking that so-called ‘faulty vaccine’ now that Biden is president.

It’s literally the same damn vaccines but you know, orange man bad.

BREAKING: After only 76 days of President Biden’s tenure, 167 million Americans have already received at least ONE vaccine shot. That’s outstanding. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 6, 2021

And another.

If lies were vaccine shots, Kayleigh McEnany could vaccinate the rest of the United States and have enough left over for Canada & Mexico. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 13, 2021

The irony of this one.

TODAY makes 2 weeks since my Wife and I received our 2nd Pfizer shots, so we are FULLY VAXXED! Get vaccinated! 😊💉 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 29, 2021

Seems he was ok with that faulty vaccine after Biden was elected.

Strange.

Our 2 kids just got their 2nd Pfizer shots, so we now look forward to a fully vaxxed, non-magnetized 5G family this summer! 😂 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 11, 2021

Whoa, he gave his two kids that faulty vaccine.

Alrighty then.

I’m seeing all of the folks getting their first and second vaccine shots, and I’m excited about getting mine as soon as possible. Anybody else excited about it? — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) March 7, 2021

Ok, we’ve proven our point. We know you guys can tell who the phonies and frauds are as well.

PS: He is such a mess that someone actually created an entire Twitter account mocking his hypocrisy, it’s well worth your follow: @DefiantLs

***

