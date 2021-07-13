https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/13/siren-inflation-at-the-highest-rate-since-2008/

Welp.

From the WSJ: “U.S. consumer prices rose 5.4% in June from a year ago, keeping inflation at the highest annual rate in 13 years as the economic recovery gained steam”:

U.S. consumer prices rose 5.4% in June from a year ago, keeping inflation at the highest annual rate in 13 years as the economic recovery gained steam https://t.co/HbP9VXcWMp — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) July 13, 2021

This is the “sharpest 12-month inflation spike since June 2008”:

BREAKING: U.S. consumers faced a third straight monthly surge in prices in June. A Labor Department report showed that consumer prices in June rose 0.9% from May and 5.4% over the past year. That’s the sharpest 12-month inflation spike since June 2008. https://t.co/gdxfBUZmKK — The Associated Press (@AP) July 13, 2021

But real earning actually dropped in June by 1.7%:

Consumer prices in the US rose by 5.4% in June – the highest level of inflation in 13 years. Meanwhile real earnings *dropped* in June – real weekly earnings fell 1.4% while real hourly earnings fell by 1.7%. And that’s how inflation can really hit American workers. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 13, 2021

“Biden inflation is here,” tweeted the official account for Senate Republicans:

🚨 BREAKING. The cost of living rose in June by the largest amount since 2008. Biden inflation is here. — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) July 13, 2021

Time to spin inflation as good news, right?

Love how the media are spinning inflation as a wonderful sign of economic progress under Biden pic.twitter.com/APNj3Kopub — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) July 13, 2021

The bad news, however, is that it’s not going away:

The good news: Economists expect a robust post-pandemic economic recovery. The bad news: They also expect elevated inflation to remain for several years https://t.co/Eg1sWMgvHh via @WSJ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 12, 2021

Here’s the breakdown from the Washington Post’s Heather Long:

Here are the items really driving up inflation: Car rental 87.7% (y/y change)

Used cars 45.2%

Gas 45.1%

Laundry machines 29.4%

Airfare 24.6%

Moving 17.3%

Hotels 16.9%

Furniture 8.6%

Bacon 8.4%

TVs 7.6%

Fruit 7.3%

Shoes 6.5%

Fresh fish 6.4%

New cars 5.3%

Milk 5.6%

Rent (OER) 2.3% — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) July 13, 2021

And inflation is “not transitory if you need to buy stuff *today*,” like say a used car or a washing machine:

It’s not transitory if you need to buy stuff *today.* U.S. consumer prices rose 5.4% in June, keeping inflation at highest annual rate in 13 years. https://t.co/3445wzjIog via @WSJ — Paul Vigna (@paulvigna) July 13, 2021

Yep:

How long does something have to be consistently taking place for it to no longer be considered “transitory?” Asking for a friend. And investors. And the Fed. #CPI #inflation — Paul R. La Monica (@LaMonicaBuzz) July 13, 2021

