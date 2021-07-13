http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/1zciMYUpOI4/emmy-nominations-shock-snubs-for-nicole-kidman-and-the-undoing-genius-aretha
The Emmys will be held on September 19th on CBS, hosted by one of their stars, Cedric the Entertainer.
The presenters for the Emmy noms were father and daughter Emmy winners Ron Cephas and Jasmine Cephas Jones who would have each benefited from rehearsing pronunciation of many names.
“The Crown” and “The Mandalorian” tied for 24 nominations apiece.
The biggest shock snubs are Nicole Kidman acting in “The Undoing” and the show itself. I am surprised by this. Only Hugh Grant was nominated. “Genius: Aretha” mini series wasn’t nominated but its main actor, Cynthia Erivo, got a nod.
Among talk shows, no nods for Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, or James Corden. In competition shows, nothing for “American Idol.”
Kathleen Turner was snubbed for her role in “The Kominsky Method.”
GOOD NEWS: Jean Smart was nominated twice, for “Hacks” and “Mare of Easttown.” Julianne Nicholson was also nominated from “Mare,” as was Evan Peters.
“Saturday Night Live” picked up 21 nominations including performers Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Four of the five nominees for Guest Actor in a comedy came from “SNL” and two more for Guest Actress.
Drama Series
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K Brown
Jonathan Majors
Josh O’Connor
Rege-Jean Page
Billy Porter
Matthew Rhys
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba
Olivia Colman
Emma Corrin
Elisabeth Moss
MJ Rodriguez
Jurnee Smollett
Outstanding Limited/Anthology Series
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Lead Actress in a Limited/Anthology/Movie
Michaela Coel
Cynthia Erivo
Elizabeth Olsen
Anya Taylor Joy
Kate Winslett
Lead Actor in a Limited/Anthology/Movie
Paul Bettany
Hugh Grant
Ewan McGregor
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Leslie Odom Jr
Comedy Series
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily In Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson
Michael Douglas
William H. Macy
Jason Sudeikis
Kenan Thompson
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant
Kaley Cuoco
Allison Janney
Tracee Ellis Ross
Jean Smart
Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Variety Talk Series
Conan
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
