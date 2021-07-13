http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/1zciMYUpOI4/emmy-nominations-shock-snubs-for-nicole-kidman-and-the-undoing-genius-aretha

The Emmys will be held on September 19th on CBS, hosted by one of their stars, Cedric the Entertainer.

The presenters for the Emmy noms were father and daughter Emmy winners Ron Cephas and Jasmine Cephas Jones who would have each benefited from rehearsing pronunciation of many names.

“The Crown” and “The Mandalorian” tied for 24 nominations apiece.

The biggest shock snubs are Nicole Kidman acting in “The Undoing” and the show itself. I am surprised by this. Only Hugh Grant was nominated. “Genius: Aretha” mini series wasn’t nominated but its main actor, Cynthia Erivo, got a nod.

Among talk shows, no nods for Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, or James Corden. In competition shows, nothing for “American Idol.”

Link to full list.

Kathleen Turner was snubbed for her role in “The Kominsky Method.”

GOOD NEWS: Jean Smart was nominated twice, for “Hacks” and “Mare of Easttown.” Julianne Nicholson was also nominated from “Mare,” as was Evan Peters.

“Saturday Night Live” picked up 21 nominations including performers Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Four of the five nominees for Guest Actor in a comedy came from “SNL” and two more for Guest Actress.



Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us



Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K Brown

Jonathan Majors

Josh O’Connor

Rege-Jean Page

Billy Porter

Matthew Rhys



Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba

Olivia Colman

Emma Corrin

Elisabeth Moss

MJ Rodriguez

Jurnee Smollett



Outstanding Limited/Anthology Series

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Lead Actress in a Limited/Anthology/Movie

Michaela Coel

Cynthia Erivo

Elizabeth Olsen

Anya Taylor Joy

Kate Winslett

Lead Actor in a Limited/Anthology/Movie

Paul Bettany

Hugh Grant

Ewan McGregor

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Leslie Odom Jr

Comedy Series

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily In Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso



Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson

Michael Douglas

William H. Macy

Jason Sudeikis

Kenan Thompson



Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant

Kaley Cuoco

Allison Janney

Tracee Ellis Ross

Jean Smart

Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice



Variety Talk Series

Conan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Keep refreshing as we add the names of nominees…

Author Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. He wrote the Intelligencer column for NY Magazine in the mid 90s, reporting on the OJ Simpson trial, as well as for the real Parade magazine (when it was owned by Conde Nast), and has written for the New York Observer, Details, Vogue, Spin, the New York Times, NY Post, Washington Post, and NY Daily News among many publications. He is the writer and co-producer of “Only the Strong Survive,” a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus. More articles from author

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

