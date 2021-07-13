https://www.oann.com/south-africa-says-vaccine-rollout-essential-healthcare-disrupted-by-unrest/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=south-africa-says-vaccine-rollout-essential-healthcare-disrupted-by-unrest

July 13, 2021

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s health department said on Tuesday that violent protests had disrupted the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and essential healthcare services like the collection of chronic medication by tuberculosis, HIV and diabetes patients.

The department said in a statement that it was temporarily closing some vaccination sites, adding that anyone with a inoculation scheduled in an area affected by ongoing unrest was advised to defer their vaccination.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

