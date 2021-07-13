https://hotair.com/john-s-2/2021/07/13/study-half-of-those-released-from-jail-before-trial-in-san-francisco-were-arrested-for-committing-new-crimes-while-free-n402054
There have been a lot of complaints about DA Chesa Boudin (including dueling recall efforts), a progressive who recently instituted bail reform in San Francisco. However, the data for the Policy Lab study covers several years up to 2019, i.e. before Boudin’s tenure. So whatever problem the Policy Lab study has identified they are not the result of Boudin’s policies.
Still, the fact that half the people released in SF are arrested for other crimes while out might put a bit of a damper on the public’s enthusiasm for more progressive reimagining of the criminal justice system.