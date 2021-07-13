https://hotair.com/john-s-2/2021/07/13/study-half-of-those-released-from-jail-before-trial-in-san-francisco-were-arrested-for-committing-new-crimes-while-free-n402054

The California Policy Lab at UCLA and UC Berkeley has published a study which found about half of the people released from jail before trial in San Francisco never show up for their court dates. Also, slightly more than half commit another crime while released:

Roughly half of people charged with crimes and released from jail before their trials in San Francisco in recent years failed to show up for court, and a similar share were accused of committing a new crime while free, a new study found. More than 1 in 6 defendants allegedly committed a new violent offense, according to the findings from May 2016 to December 2019 published by the California Policy Lab, based at UC Berkeley and UCLA… “Nobody can look at this report and say we’re doing great,” said Supervisor Catherine Stefani, a former prosecutor who has voiced skepticism about previously reported success rates of people released from jail before trial. “It validates the experience that people in San Francisco are feeling when they’re concerned about crime.”

The most interesting aspect of this report is the suggestion that the current figures being presented by the nonprofit to whom many of these people are released aren’t accurate. San Francisco uses a “nationally standardized algorithm” to determine which people under arrest are likely to either reoffend or go on the run. That has resulted in SF releasing even more defendants to the San Francisco Pretrial Diversion Project, the nonprofit organization which is responsible for keeping track of those released prior to their trials. The figures released by the Diversion Project seem to show great success, but those figures don’t seem to match up with the findings of the California Policy Lab:

The researchers looked at 9,881 cases of people charged by the District Attorney’s Office and released from jail before trial. Some people were involved in more than one case. Forty-nine percent did not make it to their court appearances. Fifty-five percent were arrested for committing a new crime, the report said. Among clients in San Francisco Pretrial Diversion Project’s programs in the average year between 2016 and 2019, 63% showed up for court, 16% allegedly committed a new crime and about 5% were accused of committing a new violent crime, California Policy Lab reported. Given that the nonprofit represented a majority of the cases in the recent report, Stefani questioned the figures. “We and the public have been led to believe they have had extremely high appearance and safety rates, and that is just not true,” she said.

There are a few possible explanations for the difference. For one, the Policy Lab study didn’t include low-level cases for which people are given a ticket telling them when to show up at court. That might have impacted the percentage who show up for court. As for reoffending, the Diversion Project only tracks people for a few months, often no longer than 90 days. Also, it only considers new crimes that happened within the city of San Francisco. So if someone goes out to Palo Alto or Oakland and gets arrested for another crime while on pretrial release, those (alleged) crimes don’t count.

The Diversion Project claims they don’t track crimes outside the city because they don’t have full access to the information. Even if that’s true, it seems like a pretty significant oversight. If the Policy Lab study is correct and 55% of defendants released before trial are reoffending in the general vicinity, that fact really ought to play into the decision about releasing these people in the future. The fact that many of them went to a different city to reoffend is immaterial to the fact that San Francisco is arguably being too lenient.