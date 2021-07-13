https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/stupid-look-for-mlb-kids-forced-to-wear-masks-in-outfield/

Posted by Kane on July 13, 2021 4:06 pm

50,000 maskless fans but the kids have to wear face diapers

Home Run Derby from last night



