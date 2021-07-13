https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/stupid-look-for-mlb-kids-forced-to-wear-masks-in-outfield/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
50,000 maskless fans but the kids have to wear face diapers
Home Run Derby from last night
So no one in the crowd is forced to wear masks at the Home Run Derby but the kids shagging balls in the outfield have to wear them because they’ll be on TV. For what? Theatrics? #whatajoke
— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) July 13, 2021
Watching the MLB All Star home run derby here in Denver. The only people in the stadium wearing masks are the kids(!) catching the fly balls in the outfield. What a stupid look for MLB. Kudos to the kids for pulling them down to their chins. They know stupidity when they see it.
— Angry Optimist (@subsix848) July 13, 2021