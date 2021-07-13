https://www.theblaze.com/news/radio-host-larry-elder-launches-california-gubernatorial-bid-for-upcoming-recall-election

Talk radio show host and columnist Larry Elder has thrown his hat into the ring as a candidate in California’s upcoming gubernatorial recall election.

“I’m running for governor because the decline of California isn’t the fault of its people. Our government is what’s ruining the Golden State,” Elder said in part of a statement included on his campaign website.

The election is scheduled on Sept. 14 and will afford voters the opportunity to oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom more than a year before his term is slated to end. He won election in 2018 and began serving as governor in January 2019.

The more than 1.7 million verified signatures on petitions to recall Newsom exceeded the quantity required for a recall.

In the election, voters will first be asked whether or not Newsom should be removed from office and then select from the list of candidates vying to replace him. If a majority of voters choose to show Newsom the door, then one of the gubernatorial candidates will win the contest to become the state’s new governor.

Californians ousted a sitting governor once before in 2003 when voters recalled Democratic Gov. Gray Davis and replaced him with Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The Associated Press reported that Republicans have not scored a statewide victory in deep blue California since 2006 when Schwarzenegger won the governor’s race.

“I’m a business owner, talk show host, author, and a son of California. I won’t continue to watch Gavin Newsom destroy our state. That’s why I am running for Governor of California in the recall election on September 14. Help me save this great state,” the 69-year-old Elder tweeted on Monday.

Elder’s election bid as a Republican adds to the growing field of contenders seeking to replace Newsom as the Golden State’s governor.

Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner is just one of the many Republican candidates vying for the governorship in the recall contest.

“I have common sense. I have good judgment. I’m born and raised here. I think I understand the state,” Elder said, according to the Associated Press.

“I think this is a race between Gavin Newsom and me. I don’t think about the other candidates,” the radio host said, contending that his name ID, outsider status and communication capabilities set him apart.

