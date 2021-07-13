https://noqreport.com/2021/07/13/ted-cruz-delivers-inconvenient-id-facts-to-democrat-lawmakers-who-fled-texas-on-a-private-jet/

The only thing scarier to a Democrat lawmaker than an unvaccinated constituent is an honest election. Across the country, they’re doing everything they possibly can to not only derail voter integrity bills but to paint them as somehow racist. To claim that persons of color are less capable of getting ID’s or finding a Kinko’s is, of course, racist, but their puppets in mainstream media invariably fail to bring this fact to light.

Texas Democrat lawmakers have gone out of their way to pull a publicity stunt in their attempts to derail election integrity. They hopped on a private jet and flew away to prevent quorum in a special session intended to pass several bills, including election integrity. But as Senator Ted Cruz noted, there’s irony in their efforts.

He noted on Twitter that they are hypocrites by pulling this stunt, posting, “The Texas Democrats who have pulled this political stunt by flying to Washington, D.C. almost surely had to show ID to get on their jet, yet they’re throwing a fit because they don’t want basic election integrity steps strengthened in Texas.”

The Texas Democrats who have pulled this political stunt by flying to Washington, D.C. almost surely had to show ID to get on their jet, yet they’re throwing a fit because they don’t want basic election integrity steps strengthened in Texas. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/cHDQEMwqte — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 13, 2021

In reality, all they’re doing is stalling. Governor Greg Abbott has said he will continue to call special sessions until election day if he has to, though it’s unlikely the lawmakers will hole up in Washington DC or anywhere else for that long. The optics have already been horrific. As Guy Benson and others noted on Twitter:

“To avoid a vote, Texas Democrats jet off to DC on privately chartered planes — maskless, unlike all the little people who fly commercial. What a look.”

To avoid a vote, Texas Democrats jet off to DC on privately chartered planes — maskless, unlike all the little people who fly commercial. What a look. https://t.co/fLkcakHKbn — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 12, 2021

While this delay is likely inconsequential with no elections scheduled in Texas this year, the burden on taxpayers from this publicity stunt is considerable. We can only take solace in knowing the Texas Rangers are prepared to arrest them when they return.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

