https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/13/texas-dem-who-cant-spell-gets-dunked-on-after-sharing-his-first-meal-as-a-fugitive/

Texas Dem Gene Wu, who fled the state to avoid having to vote on a new voting law, shared his first meal as a fugitive but he spelled “first” incorrectly which just makes his tweet even sadder:

This comes after the Texas House “voted to approve arrests for representatives returning to the Chamber to regain a quorum”:

What a joke:

And let the dunking begin!

Turning it up to 11:

And what a sad meal it is:

Even the Fyre Festival had better food:

And Texas Republicans thank Mr. Wu for this in-kind campaign contribution:

Now, let’s see what he has to say when he gets arrested:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...