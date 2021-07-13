

Surfshark Privacy and free speech are under attack. Take back your internet freedom with

Democrat law makers who fled from Texas in an attempt to stop an election integrity bill from passing broke out into song in a cringeworthy video clip from their Capitol Hill press conference.

The lawmakers performed a toe-curling rendition of “We Shall Overcome” which was lead by law makers in the back of the pack.

The Democrats fled to Washington, DC, rather than sit in a special legislative session to vote on voter integrity laws that are supported by the Republicans in the state legislature as well as Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Governor Abbott has said that the Democrats would be arrested when they return to the state. “As soon as they come back in the state of Texas, they will be arrested, they will be cabined inside the Texas Capitol until they get their job done. Everybody who has a job must show up to do that job, just like your viewers watching right now. State representatives have that same responsibility.”

Texas GOP lawmakers have backed Abbott on that threat of arrest, voting 76-4 to detain or arrest fleeing Democrats upon their return to the Lone Star State.

The Democrats are intent on preventing the passage of House Bill 3 and Senate Bill 1 which expand early voting and remove some of the allowances made to voting laws during the pandemic. The legislation would also create new criminal penalties for certain types of election fraud. The Democrats’ departure means that the legislature is unable to conduct business, because they don’t have a quorum.

Under the Texas constitution, the legislature requires for a quorum of two-thirds of legislators present in order to conduct any state business. Private jets were chartered by the Democrats, who flew from Austin, Texas, to Washington, DC. In addition to avoiding their responsibilities, the Democrats have promised to interfere in federal election laws, encouraging congress and the President to pass the For the People Act, which is an overreaching bill designed to force states to align their voting laws with the aims of Democrat lawmakers on the federal level.

The Texas Democrats are also interested in encouraging federal lawmakers to do away with the congressional filibuster.

Abbott defunded the state legislature in response to their earlier, May 31 walk-out. He then called a special session of the Texas government starting on July 8 in an effort to deal with the business the Democrats would not tackle during the regular session.. The actions could conceivably force the fleeing Democrats to stay out of the state for 30 days as of that date.