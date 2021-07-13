https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/texas-democrat-thinks-hes-at-the-oscars/
Landed safely in DC.
Officially out of arrest jurisdiction of Gov. Abbott.
It was wonderfully to randomly run into people who recognized me and applauded what we are doing. pic.twitter.com/3F8uH1wbPs
— Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 13, 2021
No one larps harder than the Democrats.
The world is watching. pic.twitter.com/jHCtuuSp0h
— Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 13, 2021
Time to go annoy Congress. pic.twitter.com/2wbegn9sQH
— Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 13, 2021
My fist meal as a fugitive.
Delicious. pic.twitter.com/97M2CmPFXO
— Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 13, 2021