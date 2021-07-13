https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/13/texas-democrats-post-selfie-in-front-of-the-capitol-where-they-say-theyre-doing-the-job-they-were-elected-to-do/

The tweets from the Texas House Democrats who fled the state for Washington, D.C., in order to deny the Republicans a quorum to vote on their “voting restrictions” bill (among others) are cringeworthy at best. “Our sacrifice is nothing,” says one Democrat, while another tweeted a photo of his “first meal as a fugitive” (a salad).

They’re determined to document every minute of their stunt, and here’s a selfie of several representatives who claim they’re at the U.S. Capitol doing the job they were elected to do.

They’re very literally not doing the job they were elected to do.

That was honestly our first thought.

Um … on that note, here’s a helpful map:

Nailed it.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...