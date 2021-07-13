https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/13/texas-democrats-post-selfie-in-front-of-the-capitol-where-they-say-theyre-doing-the-job-they-were-elected-to-do/

The tweets from the Texas House Democrats who fled the state for Washington, D.C., in order to deny the Republicans a quorum to vote on their “voting restrictions” bill (among others) are cringeworthy at best. “Our sacrifice is nothing,” says one Democrat, while another tweeted a photo of his “first meal as a fugitive” (a salad).

They’re determined to document every minute of their stunt, and here’s a selfie of several representatives who claim they’re at the U.S. Capitol doing the job they were elected to do.

We are at the U.S. Capitol today doing the job we were elected to do, fighting for our constituents’ constitutional right to vote in free & fair elections. We need federal action in the fight for our right to vote. We need the #ForthePeopleAct. #txlege pic.twitter.com/gJIN4fPf0C — Ann Johnson (@VoteAnnJohnson) July 13, 2021

They’re very literally not doing the job they were elected to do.

Except the job you were elected to do is the one you quite literally fled. https://t.co/eqLSpBa9CL — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) July 13, 2021

You were not, in fact, elected to fuck off to DC for an impromptu vacation. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) July 13, 2021

Is this the good kind of legislative gridlock? Hard to keep it all straight what with the crusading against the filibuster. Same people looking for nails and wood for Manchin are going to condemn this, correct? lmaoooo, right? — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) July 13, 2021

There should be a law against having too many Karens in one photo — Spyridon (@SpyridonM) July 13, 2021

That was honestly our first thought.

Karens, Karens everywhere. As far as the eye can see, Karens. — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) July 13, 2021

Everything is performative now — Bruce (@randomolecules) July 13, 2021

I wonder how it would go if in any other job an employee said, I’m actually doing my job by not showing up for work. 🤔 — Mark The Shark (@MRaff57) July 13, 2021

You were elected in Texas fools. You aren’t doing squat in DC. Just hang out though. Abbott will impose another special session at the end of this one. Going back or staying? The laws will get passed, how much drama do you need or want??? — Mark (@saxdrive165) July 13, 2021

Name ONE PERSON in any of your districts who wanted to vote and was prevented to do so by the government… I’ll wait. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 13, 2021

It’s really “weird” you didn’t ask ONE of those “disenfranchised” voters to jump on that private jet to join you in your big pout bs cause. NOT ONE PERSON — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) July 13, 2021

Who loses a right to vote and how? https://t.co/ikPh9zNI2W — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 13, 2021

Go home and do your job pic.twitter.com/6eJXCw5Zb9 — Duchess Of Sassytown (@AnnaDsays) July 13, 2021

Actually, you were not elected as a federal representative to the U.S. Congress.

How can you be so easily confused, ma’am? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 13, 2021

I’m shocked that taking selfies as you fly private jets to DC isn’t sufficient to change the law. — Sonny’s Mom (@chrisanddale) July 13, 2021

You are actually abdicating your duty and showed up to the wrong Capitol. Shameful. — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) July 13, 2021

You must have some really dumb constituents. — SC IslandTime (@OffshoreJoe) July 13, 2021

Hung over from those warm Miller Lites? 🤡🏆 — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) July 13, 2021

Such serious faces! Serious or hungover? That’s the question. This stunt will backfire. — BeckyH🇺🇸🐾🐴 (@BeckyBBCR) July 13, 2021

They were all smiles yesterday on the bus and private jets. — @HeartLikeAHandGrenade (@HeartLikeAHand1) July 13, 2021

So much sexual frustration in one picture 😟💔 — Timeline Jumper (@TimelineTravel6) July 13, 2021

Um … on that note, here’s a helpful map:

You are total clowns. — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) July 13, 2021

Can you tell me what in the bill is so bad? — The working percent🇺🇸🥩✈️📡☕️ (@Occupyashower) July 13, 2021

Name one person who will lose their right to vote. — 🍀 Tabatha 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇮🇱 (@Winning4Him) July 13, 2021

The dead. — Gary McCaffrey (@garymccaffrey) July 13, 2021

Orange will look great on all of you — MitchPudding (@freetooffendall) July 13, 2021

Classic dereliction of duty — Joe A (@JackFynnFN22) July 13, 2021

Since you care about the constitution so much, could you explain what powers the federal government has to control elections? Because the constitution seems pretty clear it’s state legislatures alone that have that power. — Steve (@leosteve82) July 13, 2021

They look like tourists in Washington outside enjoying the sights. If they were doing their jobs, they would be in Texas. — Will McGee (@myopicmcgee) July 13, 2021

Nailed it.

