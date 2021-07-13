https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/texas-house-votes-76-4-to-send-sergeant-at-arms-to-arrest-fleeing-democrats/
About The Author
Related Posts
Man On The Street — Ami Horowitz asks Vaccinated Zombies why they’re still wearing masks outdoors…
June 7, 2021
Biden plans ‘door-to-door’ Vaccine outreach program…
July 6, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy