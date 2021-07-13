https://nationalfile.com/texas-state-rep-accuses-lebanese-consul-of-flying-democrats-out-of-state-to-block-election-bill/

A Texas state representative is accusing a Las Vegas-based Honorary Consul of Lebanon of providing private air travel for Texas Democrat lawmakers who fled the Lone Star State to block an imminent vote on Republican-crafted Election Integrity legislation.

“A coalition of members of the Texas state House boarded private planes purportedly owned by Philippe Khalil Ziade, a Lebanese-American entrepreneur and honorary consul of Lebanon in Nevada, according to Texas State Representative Briscoe Cain (R-Deer Park),” reports Kenny Webster of KPRC Radio. “Ziade is the founder and chairman of Las Vegas based Growth Holdings and is highly engaged in Lebanese politics and other ex-pat affairs, according to the Republican lawmaker. Cain provided KPRC Radio with flight logs from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to confirm the claim. The flight logs list an airplane tail number associated with Ziade, a code unique to a single aircraft, according to Cain.” Ziade is the Honorary Consul of Lebanon in Nevada, and as such he represents a foreign nation state. If his participation in the Democrat exodus is confirmed, Republicans can use this information to help bring to justice the fugitive Democrat lawmakers. Here are the flight logs that Cain provided to Kenny Webster:

https://twitter.com/KenWebsterII/status/1414743438537412609?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1414743438537412609%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fkprcradio.iheart.com%2Ffeatured%2Fwalton-and-johnson%2Fcontent%2F2021-07-12-texas-democrats-skip-special-session-fly-on-private-plane-to-dc%2F

Texas Democrat lawmakers are loading up on alcohol and fleeing the state of Texas to stop a vote on the Republican election integrity bills that are expected to pass both houses of the legislature. The lawmakers loaded up on alcohol before fleeing the state for Washington, D.C. like the cowards they are. They plan to deny Republicans a quorum, meaning the legislature will not have enough voters to convene a vote. The special session lasts 30 days, but the Democrats plan to stay in D.C. for an extended period of time.

Here is a case of beer spotted on their bus as they traveled to their plane, as tweeted by Republican House Speaker Dade Phelan’s communications director Enrique Marquez. Phelan said that he will “use every available resource under the Texas Constitution and the unanimously-passed House Rules to secure a quorum.” The Democrats can be arrested for this conduct for violating the Texas Constitution by abdicating their duty to have a 2/3 presence in the state legislature. Republicans are probably going to get the Texas Department of Public Safety to locate the fugitives and force them to return, possibly by having them arrested.

It is unclear what this beverage is:

“The Democrats must put aside partisan political games and get back to the job they were elected to do,” he said in a statement. “Their constituents must not be denied these important resources simply because their elected representative refused to show up to work,” said Governor Greg Abbott, while Democrat Kamala Harris released a dumb statement supporting the fleeing Democrats.

I reported Saturday: Texas Republicans are fighting to pass Election Integrity bills in the Lone Star State to prevent mass mail-in voting fraud and drive-thru voting fraud. Election Integrity is the subject of discussions Saturday at a special legislative session, and it is expected to pass the Republican-controlled legislature and get signed into law. So the Democrats are getting desperate. Some Democrat lawmakers might try to literally flee from the state of Texas to prevent the House and Senate from having enough votes to get it done. (AUDIO: Biden Campaign Oversaw Theft Of Living And Dead Identities For Absentee Ballots In 2020 Election).

Democrats previously walked off the floor of the House before a voting deadline, which delayed an election integrity bill’s inevitable passage. So Republican Governor Greg Abbott de-funded the legislature and forced the Democrats to return for a special session. Republicans want to ban drive-thru voting and 24-hour voting and impose voter ID mandates on Vote By Mail. But will Democrats keep doing their “Running Away” bit? They would have to convince 55 of their 67 House members and 11 of their 13 state senators to run in order to shut the vote down.

The New York Times stated: “The issue dominated internal discussions on video calls among Democrats in the Texas Legislature this week as lawmakers began a special session, with an aggressive group of progressive members pushing for a repeat of the dramatic late-night walkout that ended the regular session in late May. The walkout denied Republicans a quorum and blocked a vote on the elections bill in the final hours…The conundrum for Texas Democrats is that even if they flee the state to prevent the passage of a raft of new voting restrictions, it would most likely be only a temporary maneuver. The special session that began Thursday can last up to 30 days…The faction of Democrats lobbying to flee the state are arguing in internal conversations that doing so would bring a renewed spotlight to voting rights in Texas, according to more than half a dozen Democratic lawmakers with knowledge of the discussions…”

I REPORTED FOR NATIONAL FILE ON MAY 31: Some Texas House Democrats walked off the legislative floor Sunday night to temporarily block passage of the Election Integrity Protection Act, Senate Bill 7, that passed the state Senate 18-13. House majority Republicans had to adjourn the session at the midnight deadline as a result of the Democrat shenanigans. But Republican governor Greg Abbott says the bill will head to a special session, where it is almost guaranteed to pass. After a long brutal fight, it looks like Texans are going to beef up their election security in a similar manner to Georgians, who recently passed an election protection law in their state.

The Election Integrity Protection Act bans drive-thru voting like the kind that led to massive fraud allegations in Houston linked to the Joe Biden campaign’s Texas political director Dallas Jones (which I busted prior to Election Day), and seeks to make the scourge of mail-in voting less prevalent. Democrats are determined to flip Texas blue at some point in the forseeable future.

Democrats have been trying to stop the election protection bill like a bunch of petulant children. Senate Democrats talked for more than 7 hours to drag out the voting process before the bill passed the Senate, and when the bill went to the House the leftists pulled their coordinated walk-out stunt. Chris Turner, the Democrat chair in the House (who is also trying to get an investigation going into Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton for speaking at the legendary anti-election steal rally in Washington, D.C. on January 6) plotted the walk-out by sending a text to Democrat members with the following message: “Members take your key and leave the chamber discretely. Do not go to the gallery. Leave the building.”

Election Integrity & Bail Reform were emergency items for this legislative session. They STILL must pass. They will be added to the special session agenda. Legislators will be expected to have worked out the details when they arrive at the Capitol for the special session. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 31, 2021

I reported on Harris County, Texas during the 2020 election, and got Biden’s Texas political director fired and interrogated by the FBI:

Here is Democrat whistleblower Damien Thaddeus Jones, a top staffer for Beto Senate campaign, exposing the Voter Fraud Operation run by 2020 BIDEN CAMPAIGN TEXAS POLITICAL DIRECTOR Dallas Jones, and implicating Sheila Jackson-Lee. https://t.co/t0xnUMfinZ — Patrick Howley (@HowleyReporter) December 24, 2020

