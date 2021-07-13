https://www.mrctv.org/blog/mask-slips-nyt-says-demanding-freedom-anti-government

The New York Times was blasted on social media Sunday night for their caption detailing nationwide pro-Democracy protests in Cuba, in which thousands of fed-up Cubans took to the streets to protest the communist regime that’s decimated lives and left a once-prosperous country in shambles.

Tensions reached a new boiling point over the weekend on the island nation, as angry citizens marched through the streets and shouted outside government buildings against the oppressive dictatorship that’s left their nation with widespread medical and food shortages. Protesters flipped police cars and raged outside communist regime facilities as government forces pushed back on the crowds, arresting countless activists and physically assaulting others.

But according to the NYT, fighting to be free is “anti-government” – or so the outlet suggested in this poorly received tweet:



Shouting “Freedom” and other anti-government slogans, hundreds of Cubans took to the streets in cities around the country on Sunday to protest food and medicine shortages, in a remarkable eruption of discontent not seen in nearly 30 years.



Shouting “Freedom” and other anti-government slogans, hundreds of Cubans took to the streets in cities around the country on Sunday to protest food and medicine shortages, in a remarkable eruption of discontent not seen in nearly 30 years. https://t.co/BbqQPLrNiE — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 11, 2021

Twitter users were quick to point out the mask-slip, in which the NYT essentially admits they believe “freedom” is the opposite of “government,” and that the two cannot co-exist.



If you think freedom is anti-government, you’re telling on yourself. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) July 11, 2021

That’s where the veil dropped. The New York Times calls “Freedom” an “anti-government slogan”. Wow. — Lucaz (@L_Z_94) July 11, 2021

Imagine thinking calls for Freedom is anti-government. Freedom is a good thing, have no idea what this headline is aiming for — AstrO (@Mi_Astronauta) July 11, 2021

Thank you for showing your true colors. Appreciate the transparency. Thank you for showing us why we must continue to cheer the dissolution of the corporate press — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) July 12, 2021

That’s where the veil dropped. The New York Times calls “Freedom” an “anti-government slogan”. Wow. — Lucaz (@L_Z_94) July 11, 2021

“Freedom” = “anti-government slogan”. Now we know what NYTimes thinks about “freedom”. — David (@Q_E_D_avid) July 11, 2021

Indeed, if wanting “freedom” is “anti-government,” then logic would dictate that being “pro-government” is synonymous with “pro-tyranny.”

(Of course, it should be pointed out that outraged Cubans weren’t shouting “anti-government” slogans so much as “anti-communism” ones – but pointing out that specificity likely wouldn’t sit well with many of the NYT’s biggest radical left-wing fans.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

