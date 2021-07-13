https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/bill-dagostino/2021/07/13/video-media-are-lying-about-critical-race-theory

The media know Democrat-backed critical race theory is unpopular, so they’re trying to define the concept out of existence and make any voter who’s worried about it seem like a misguided conspiracy theorist. They dishonestly insist that critical race theory is a very advanced concept only taught in graduate-level classes, and that it is utterly absent from any K-12 school curriculum.

But this very narrow definition conveniently excludes the radical race ideology that American students are being taught: concepts like white privilege, institutional and structural racism, and the idea that America is an inherently racist country.

To see just how dishonest the media’s framing of critical race theory is, watch the MRC’s latest explainer video below:

On the June 9 edition of MSNBC’s All In, host Chris Hayes complained: “State after state, Fox News, and Republicans, conservatives, have whipped up a moral panic about critical race theory.”

During the June 24 edition of his CNN show, Don Lemon chastised Republicans for “stoking that outrage, even though their claims have been debunked over and over and over again.” He added: “Again, it is not being taught in grade schools.”

Unfortunately for Hayes and Lemon, actual teachers say otherwise. Consider, for example, the claims of Desmond Fambrini, a teacher and learning specialist working in San Anselmo, California: “Racism is systematic, so it’s impossible to be systematically racist to white people in an American society.”

Then there’s Megan Geha, a high school teacher from Des Moines, Iowa, who boasted online of her role in teaching racial ideology to children:

I am part of the equity and racial justice team at my school district, and have been mentoring students of color who have been leading these changes in our district. They have implemented new curriculum that is un-whitewashed. They have gotten rid of police in our schools to help eliminate the school-to-prison pipeline.

There are numerous other examples of teachers across America teaching this new brand of race-obsessed revisionist history to students as early as in Kindergarten.

Why, then, do the media continue to insist that critical race theory is nowhere to be found in public schools? Because they’re lying.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

