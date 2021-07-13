https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2021/07/14/the-morning-briefing-joe-biden-is-the-greatest-threat-to-our-democracy-since-the-civil-war-n1461607

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I can probably get rid of this pastel blue bell-bottom leisure suit now.

I just want to say that I love the bleakness of the Welsh crime dramas on BritBox and Acorn but there’s no way that’s a real language.

Whew, feels better getting that off of my chest.

Speaking of language, remember last year when we had a president who could speak English? GOOD TIMES. I bet even people who weren’t fans of Trump’s speaking style miss him at this point. I thought that his extemporaneous, no-filter style was endlessly entertaining. We could use some entertainment right about now.

Do you know what else we could use?

A president who didn’t lie all of the time and wasn’t flushing the country down the toilet.

Sadly, we are saddled with a pretender who isn’t really there and is being used as a front for a cabal that’s attempting to advance the worst of all that American commie progressivism has to offer. Of course, everything that American progressivism has to offer is the worst, so that’s a problem.

I also do life coaching and motivational speaking.

The handlers let Biden off-leash again yesterday and these events are never pretty. For Biden. For his family. For America.

This is a bit of a carryover from yesterday’s Briefing but when the Democrats decide to go big on a false narrative, they go really big.

Tyler watched the speech so you wouldn’t have to:

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden demonized Republican election integrity efforts yet again in a speech in Philadelphia. He flew to speak in Philadelphia just after a forensic audit of the 2020 election began there. In his remarks, Biden again repeated the deceptive and destructive claim that Republican election integrity laws represented “21st Century Jim Crow.” Yet he went even further, accusing Republicans of trying to prevent anyone from voting against their preferred candidates. Biden mentioned the Texas election bills, which would regulate the rights of poll watchers, crack down on “ballot harvesting,” and restrict local officials’ ability to send out mail-in ballot applications to people who do not request them, among other things. The president suggested that the protections for poll watchers amount to a systematic voter intimidation scheme. “They want to make it so hard and inconvenient that they hope people don’t vote at all,” the president alleged. “Seventeen states have enacted 28 new laws to make it harder for Americans to vote.” He also mentioned “nearly 400 additional bills” pending in state legislatures. “The 21st Century Jim Crow assault is real. It’s unrelenting. We’re going to challenge it vigorously,” Biden declared. “This is election subversion. It’s the most dangerous threat to voting and the integrity of elections in our nation’s history.”

He’s been practicing that “Jim Crow” line for a couple of months now and he still couldn’t get it out without slurring, stumbling, and mangling the two syllables.

I’m really looking forward to this clown being woken up in the middle of the night to speak to a world leader during a crisis.

Tyler examines Biden’s mumblefest of lies in depth. To Joe’s credit, he did stay awake long enough to hit every lie that Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media have been serving up to the American public since the beginning of the year. He seems to run out of gas faster with each one of these public appearances though. Next year’s State of the Union speech — if it happens — should be a real barn burner.

By the way, when Gropey McWhisper isn’t out spreading lies, he and his handlers are presiding over a variety of political train wrecks.

Tyler again, with news on the most recent:

Prices for consumer goods and services, excluding food and energy, shot up 0.9 percent in June, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Tuesday. This increase in the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) far outpaced what economists expected. This ominous inflation warning sign suggests that President Joe Biden’s profligate government spending may usher in a new 1970s-style stagflation.

Not to be a complete downer, but this might be a good time to remind everyone that we aren’t even six months into this, um, presidency. Forget 2024, America will be lucky to make it to next year’s midterms at this rate.

Regarding today’s headline: yeah, yeah, I know this is a representative republic and not a democracy. I’m mocking what Biden and the Democrats have been saying. They have decided that everything every Republican does is the worst thing since the American Civil War.

In case you’re wondering, no, none of them have ever read a history book that wasn’t written by Howard Zinn.

Seriously though, this guy is a problem. He will parrot whatever it is that that day’s programmer has coached him to say, and it would appear that everyone who gets a chance to serve as Joe’s brain is somewhere to the left of the ghost of Fidel Castro.

Good luck to us, we’re gonna need it.

This Was Fun and Exactly What America Needs Right Now

Everything Isn’t Awful

