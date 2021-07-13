https://hannity.com/media-room/they-will-be-arrested-texas-gov-vows-to-arrest-dems-who-fled-state-to-block-voting-bill/

JARRETT: ‘Anti-Trump Former FBI Lovers Strzok and Page Sound like Abbott and Costello in Testimony’

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.15.19

Fox News’ Gregg Jarrett weighed-in this week on the recently released transcripts from former DOJ officials accused of anti-Trump bias and abuse during the 2016 election; saying Peter Strzok and Lisa Page sound like comedy duo “Abbott and Costello.”

“Transcripts of closed-door congressional interviews with disgraced former FBI employees and lovers Lisa Page and Peter Strzok – key players in a plot to unjustly frame President Trump and clear Hillary Clinton of wrongdoing – were finally released this week,” writes Jarrett.

“The testimony by Page and Strozk – who exchanged numerous text messages showing clearly that they wanted Clinton to be elected president and were horrified at the prospect that Trump might defeat her – was kept confidential until this week,” he adds.

“Page and Strozk were a stunning contrast in intellect and candor. The pair are a modern-day version of the comedy team of Abbott and Costello, popular in the 1940s and 1950s. Bud Abbott was the smart straight man. Lou Costello played the dimwitted clown,” Jarrett concludes.

Read his full report here.