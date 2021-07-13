https://hannity.com/media-room/they-will-be-arrested-texas-gov-vows-to-arrest-dems-who-fled-state-to-block-voting-bill/
JARRETT: ‘Anti-Trump Former FBI Lovers Strzok and Page Sound like Abbott and Costello in Testimony’
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.15.19
Fox News’ Gregg Jarrett weighed-in this week on the recently released transcripts from former DOJ officials accused of anti-Trump bias and abuse during the 2016 election; saying Peter Strzok and Lisa Page sound like comedy duo “Abbott and Costello.”
“Transcripts of closed-door congressional interviews with disgraced former FBI employees and lovers Lisa Page and Peter Strzok – key players in a plot to unjustly frame President Trump and clear Hillary Clinton of wrongdoing – were finally released this week,” writes Jarrett.
“The testimony by Page and Strozk – who exchanged numerous text messages showing clearly that they wanted Clinton to be elected president and were horrified at the prospect that Trump might defeat her – was kept confidential until this week,” he adds.
“Page and Strozk were a stunning contrast in intellect and candor. The pair are a modern-day version of the comedy team of Abbott and Costello, popular in the 1940s and 1950s. Bud Abbott was the smart straight man. Lou Costello played the dimwitted clown,” Jarrett concludes.
AL QAEDA RETURNS? US Offers $1M for Info on Bin Laden’s Son; Saudi Arabia STRIPS Citizenship
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.01.19
Saudi Arabia stripped Osama bin Laden’s son of his Kingdom citizenship Friday after the United States offered $1 million for information leading to his capture; sparking new speculation his father’s terror organization is trying to stage a comeback in the Middle East.
“Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry announced Friday that it was revoking the citizenship of Hamza bin Laden, son of the slain Al Qaeda leader responsible for the 9/11 terrorist attacks,” reports Fox News.
Hamza bin Laden was officially designated a “global terrorist” over two years ago by the US State Department after American officials confirmed he had taken the helm of the vast terror network from Egyptian leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.
US Navy Seals tracked and killed Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, Pakistan in 2011 after hiding from global authorities since the American military launched Operation Enduring Freedom following the September 11th, 2001 terror attacks.
