BlazeTV host Mark Levin said his new book, “American Marxism,” provides proof that we’re not just facing a coming Marxist revolution — it’s already here.

Many Americans remain unconvinced, believing recent moves from the far left and the Democratic Party are just passing phases. But this is not a “fad,” Levin told Glenn Beck on the radio program Tuesday.

“This isn’t progressivism, or social activism, or democratic socialism. This is Marxism. Now, it may not be Marxism in every particular. But it’s an Americanized form of Marxism,” Levin explained.

“You need to pay attention to what’s taking place … You’ve seen it with your own two eyes. You saw the riots all summer long. You saw Black Lives Matter, which is headed by an openly proud Marxist. You see Antifa, which is a Marxist anarchist organization. You see the media, that you have been watching and reading, endorse every single one of these movements,” he added.

“People have been brainwashed, or … haven’t been paying attention. They view this as a passing fad,” Levin went on to say. “It’s not. We all need to wake up to this. And if we have little differences, moderate Democrats, Libertarians and so forth, you better put them aside right now. Because we have a common enemy. I say enemy, not opponent. Not adversary. Enemy. And we need to be focused on defeating that enemy, rather than fighting among ourselves.”

