[WATCH] Toddler rescued from a fire. Looters started a fire after stealing everything from the shops on the ground floor. They then set fire to the building, affecting apartments upstairs. Neighbours caught the little girl 🥺#ShutdownKZN watch @BBCWorld for more pic.twitter.com/LTMTAa7WAz
— Nomsa Maseko (@nomsa_maseko) July 13, 2021
Looters set the building on fire in South Africa.
Small child has nearly died in the burning City Life building in Durban. #Newzroom405 #JubJub #Indian #looting #Durban @eNCA @SABCNews #EasternCapeSaysNoToLooting pic.twitter.com/hXmo2E6ndy
— @Skhu Mchart (@SkhuMdunge97) July 13, 2021