https://thepoliticalinsider.com/trump-lawyer-jenna-ellis-demands-rnc-chair-resign-claims-they-abandoned-trump-then-lied-about-it/

Jenna Ellis, the former attorney for President Trump, accused the Republican National Committee (RNC) of lying about a story claiming the group’s chief counsel questioned electoral fraud claims, prompting Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to block her on Twitter.

McDaniel is the niece of anti-Trump Senator Mitt Romney.

The in-fighting exploded over the weekend with a Business Insider report regarding a new book by Michael Wolff.

In a particular excerpt, it is claimed Ellis received a forwarded note from RNC chief counsel Justin Riemer in which he questioned colleagues who were backing Trump’s claims of election fraud during the 2020 election.

Ellis allegedly showed the message to the two people she was having dinner with at the time, one of whom was another attorney for the former President, Rudy Giuliani.

The book claims Giuliani was so incensed by the message that he called Riemer and delivered a profanity-laced demand to resign.

“Who the f*** do you you think you are? How can you be going against the president?” the book claims Giuliani said. “You need to resign and resign tonight … because you are going to get fired.”

Giuliani then purportedly called McDaniel to ensure he had been fired.

This report is true @GOPChairwoman, and you know I have the receipts. Why is the RNC lying and saying it’s false?https://t.co/Fn5fcyt8ln — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 11, 2021

RELATED: Top Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis Slams Bill Barr: ‘You Should Sit Down – You Did Enough Sitting Down On The Job’

RNC Denies The Report

The RNC, according to the Business Insider report, denied Wolff’s anecdote, and Riemer remains employed with the committee.

“As is typical with most things Michael Wolff writes, this story is simply false,” they said in a statement. “The RNC legal team fought tooth and nail on election integrity efforts for the entirety of 2020, and that continues today.”

Ellis, though, contends they are lying and called McDaniel out on social media.

“This report is true [Chairwoman McDaniel], and you know I have the receipts,” Ellis tweeted. “Why is the RNC lying and saying it’s false?”

Shortly thereafter, Ellis tweeted that she had been blocked on Twitter by McDaniel.

“I guess she doesn’t want to be confronted about the RNC lying,” Ellis tweeted along with the hashtag #RonnaMustGo, which began trending nationally.

Update. I guess she doesn’t want to be confronted about the RNC lying.#RonnaMustGo https://t.co/lUZUKpuXpN pic.twitter.com/qHdloHUriQ — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 11, 2021

RELATED: Lincoln Project Co-Founder Says January 6 Riot ‘Likely To Kill A Lot More Americans’ Than 9/11

Jenna Ellis Wants Ronna McDaniel To Get The Boot

Jenna Ellis continued to comment on Ronna McDaniel’s leadership of the RNC in a series of subsequent social media posts.

When asked if she’d chair the RNC, Ellis replied, “What I would help with is to go in, clean house, and hand it over to someone genuinely pro-Trump and #AmericaFirst principles.”

“The current RNC is not conservative, not pro-Trump, and it’s not our party,” she insisted.

She told @RudyGiuliani, me, and the President she would fire Justin Reimer. She didn’t. She lied then, and she’s lying now. https://t.co/YwABWAGFgV — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 12, 2021

The RNC, well after the incident in question took place in November, continued to raise money off Trump’s claims of election fraud.

In March, Trump sent a cease-and-desist letter to the RNC demanding they stop fundraising off his name and likeness.

Political commentator John Cardillo demanded McDaniel explain if she gave Riemer the order to stand down.

“If not, why does he still have a job?” Cardillo asked. “If so, why do you?”

Don’t give one more dime to the RNC until this question is answered or Ronna and Justin resign. https://t.co/ghW3aBkFJb — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 12, 2021

“Don’t give one more dime to the RNC until this question is answered or Ronna and Justin resign,” Ellis replied.

McDaniel should easily be able to refute the claims in Wolff’s book if they aren’t true, and she should at least explain what happened in regards to Ellis’ claims.

Blocking her on Twitter raises more questions than it does answers.

What do you think really happened here?

Now is the time to support and share the sources you trust.

The Political Insider ranks #16 on Feedspot’s “Top 70 Conservative Political Blogs, Websites & Influencers in 2021.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

