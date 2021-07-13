https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/562665-trump-very-disappointed-in-kavanaugh-votes-where-would-he-be-without

Former President TrumpDonald TrumpOvernight Defense: Top US commander in Afghanistan departs | US sends delegation to Haiti after request for troops | Senate Dems propose .3B for Pentagon in Capitol security bill Fauci and Birx warned Scott Atlas was ‘dangerous’ Report: RNC chief counsel called 2020 Trump legal efforts ‘a joke’ MORE told the author of a new book that he is “very disappointed” in votes from Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughSupreme Court declines to take up challenge to eminent domain Here’s the strong, unapologetic conservative to replace Meghan McCain Supreme Court win for property rights is hardly a loss for the regulatory state MORE, whom Trump nominated to the bench in July 2018.

“I don’t want anything … but I am very disappointed in him, in his rulings,” Trump told author Michael Wolff for “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency,” which is set to be released on July 27.

Axios on Tuesday published excerpts from Wolff’s interview with Trump, who said Kavanaugh “hasn’t had the courage you need to be a great justice.”

“I can’t even believe what’s happening. I’m very disappointed in Kavanaugh. I just told you something I haven’t told a lot of people. In retrospect, he just hasn’t had the courage you need to be a great justice. I’m basing this on more than just the election,” Trump continued in his conversation with Wolff.

“There were so many others I could have appointed, and everyone wanted me to,” Trump added.

Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation process was embroiled in scandal and controversy, after a number of women accused him of sexual assault.

Trump, however, stood by Kavanaugh throughout his hearings.

“Practically every senator called me … and said, ‘Cut him loose, sir, cut him loose. He’s killing us,’ ” Trump reportedly told Wolff.

Trump, however, told the lawmakers, “I can’t do that,” Wolff writes.

“I had plenty of time to pick somebody else… I went through that thing and fought like hell for Kavanaugh — and I saved his life, and I saved his career. At great expense to myself … okay? I fought for that guy and kept him,” Trump continued in conversation with Wolff, according to Axios.

“Where would he be without me?” Trump reportedly asked, referring to Kavanaugh, and contending that he “saved his life” because no law firm would have hired him since he was “totally disgraced.”

“I saved his life. He wouldn’t even be in a law firm. Who would have had him? Nobody. Totally disgraced. Only I saved him,” the former president told Wolff.

Trump also told Wolff he feels betrayed by all the justices he nominated to the bench, including Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch Neil GorsuchCuomo’s ‘gun emergency’: Illusion disguised as action Supreme Court declines to take up challenge to eminent domain Supreme Court declines appeal from florist who refused service for same-sex couples MORE and Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney BarrettSupreme Court strikes down California donor disclosure rule Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Supreme Court rules that pipeline can seize land from New Jersey | Study: EPA underestimated methane emissions from oil and gas development | Kevin McCarthy sets up task forces on climate, other issues MORE, but Wolff wrote that Trump has “reserved particular bile for Kavanaugh,” Axios noted.

Judges whom Trump elevated to the high court, which now has a 6-3 conservative majority, have sided with the liberal bloc on some key issues.

