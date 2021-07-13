

Former President Donald Trump released a statement Monday signaling heartfelt support for the Cuban protesters and demanding President Joe Biden stand up to the communist regime or “history will remember.”

Since being banned on every Big Tech platform months ago, he published it from the Twitter-style blog he uses to comment on current events.

Trump comment on Cuba pic.twitter.com/VI8eJeOdm5 — Kambree (@KamVTV) July 12, 2021

“Big demonstrations are breaking out in Cuba and Miami in protest of the Communist Cuban Government (although, today there are zero protesters in Cuba — you know what that means!),” Trump wrote. “Don’t forget that Biden and the Democrats campaigned on reversing my very tough stance on Cuba. Remember when Obama attended baseball games with Castros while they imprisoned, beat, and killed the Cuban people. I stand with the Cuban people 100% in their fight for freedom. The Government must let them speak and be free! Joe Biden MUST stand up to the Communist regime or — history will remember. The Cuban people deserve freedom and human rights! THEY ARE NOT AFRAID!”

The statement released by the White House supports Cuban protesters, but the Biden administration blames both the COVID-19 pandemic and “decades of repression and economic suffering” by an “authoritarian regime.”

CNN chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins blamed Trump’s previous sanctions on Cuba as what led to the anti-communism protests against the economic ruin and oppression in the country. Collins pressed the Biden administration for not reversing the restrictions Trump put in place.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki refrained from using terms like “socialism” or “communism,” instead calling Cuba’s problems the result of the country’s “economic mismanagement.” Psaki also suggested the potential cause of the protests as being about vaccine access.

It’s the same line touted by other White House officials today.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel earlier put out a call to action for counter protestors to fight back against the demonstrator. Diaz-Canel blames the “policy of economic suffocation” by the United States as to what caused the uprising.