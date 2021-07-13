http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/VbRbADJBq3o/

Aspiring rapper Indian Red Boy was shot and killed in Hawthorne, California, as he streamed live on social media.

The 21-year-old performer, real name Zerail Dijon Rivera, was on Instagram Live when someone opened fire on Thursday, July 8.

In a graphic video shared across social media over the weekend, Indian Red Boy is shown on his Instagram Live feed smiling and talking to a male friend when at least 12 gunshots ring out. The startled friend says, “What the fu–? Bro, what the f—? Where you at?” Indian Red Boy struggles to speak and whispers “I’m in Hawthorne,” before dropping his phone. Urban Hollywood 411 has chosen not to embed the video because of its graphic nature.

Officers responded to the shooting at 14124 S. Chadron Avenue at 4:10 p.m., according to a press release issued by the Hawthorne Police Department. Officers located a 21-year-old man slumped in the front seat of a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Paramedics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

The suspects fled. The Hawthorne Police Department told Urban Hollywood 411 “a gang motive is something police are looking at.” As of Monday morning, no arrests had been made. Detectives urged anyone with information to contact the police department.

Los Angeles television station KCAL9 covered the police investigation on Thursday night’s 10 p.m. newscast. “They responded earlier this evening to reports of a man who was shot in the face and died at the scene,” helicopter reporter Desmond Shaw said live from Sky9.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office, the man who died has been identified as 21-year-old Zerail Rivera. His place of death was listed as a “vehicle” and an autopsy is pending. The coroner’s website said Rivera was born on Feb. 14, 2000.







