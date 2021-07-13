https://www.theblaze.com/news/virtue-signaling-gayle-king-boasts-she-s-banning-unvaccinated-family-members-for-thanksgiving-and-credits-dr-fauci-for-her-stance

“CBS This Morning” host Gayle King injected a bit of personal virtue-signaling while interviewing Dr. Anthony Fauci about the Biden administration’s intention to go door to door to convince all Americans to get COVID-19 vaccinations, particularly with the rise of the Delta variant.

What happened?

Fauci said during Monday’s broadcast — in regard to those who haven’t yet received the shots, or refuse to get them — “when you get down to now a core, lesser group, you’ve got to go one on one, and that’s really what the president was talking about — about trying to get some of these advisers, not federal officials but community people, to go out there and try and convince people why it’s so important for their own health, for that of their family, and for that of the community to go out and get vaccinated.”

He also said more people getting vaccinated is “the solution” to stave off the impact of the coronavirus.

With that, King chimed in with her full endorsement: “Dr. Fauci, I don’t know many more times you can say to people, ‘Listen, it will save your life.’ I have this problem with some members of my own family, which I’m now going to ban for Thanksgiving vacation. That’s how strongly I’m taking what you’re saying.”







Dr. Anthony Fauci breaks down booster debate as concerns over Delta variant rises



youtu.be



Anything else?



King’s tough stance reflected Fauci’s borderline annoyed take last week as he told the unvaccinated to just “get over it” and get the shot.

“We’re not asking anybody to make any political statement one way or another. We’re saying try and save your life and that of your family and that of the community,” Fauci said during an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes.

He added, “Here we have a vaccine that’s highly, highly effective in preventing disease and certainly in preventing severe disease and hospitalization. It’s easy to get. It’s free and it’s readily available. So, you know, you’ve gotta ask, ‘What is the problem? Get over it. Get over this political statement. Just get over it and try and save the lives of yourself and your family.'”

In addition, Fauci suggested Sunday that local municipalities should begin issuing COVID-19 vaccine mandates — and predicted they’re coming once the Food and Drug Administration gives full approval to the vaccines.

“I have been of this opinion, and I remain of that opinion, that I do believe at the local level, Jake, there should be more mandates. There really should be,” Fauci told Jake Tapper, host of CNN’s “State of the Union.”

(H/T:

LifeZette)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

