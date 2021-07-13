https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/13/washington-post-columnist-asks-us-to-stop-saying-texas-democrats-fled-the-state-because-it-makes-them-sound-cowardly/

The word police are at it again, but it’s too late, because “flee-ibuster” has already entered the vocabulary. There has been plenty of coverage of Texas House Democrats fleeing the state to prevent a vote on legislation they don’t want to pass, but Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah has a request: could we stop using the word “fleeing,” as it makes them sound like cowards or victims. Wouldn’t “left the state” suffice?

We’d say she had a point, but 1) she doesn’t, and 2) these clowns are already taking cell phone pictures of their airport lunches and calling them “my first meal as a fugitive.” If they’re calling themselves fugitives, then chances are they did flee the state.

“A power move.”

They literally documented themselves fleeing the state with their case of Miller Lite.

