The word police are at it again, but it’s too late, because “flee-ibuster” has already entered the vocabulary. There has been plenty of coverage of Texas House Democrats fleeing the state to prevent a vote on legislation they don’t want to pass, but Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah has a request: could we stop using the word “fleeing,” as it makes them sound like cowards or victims. Wouldn’t “left the state” suffice?

We’d say she had a point, but 1) she doesn’t, and 2) these clowns are already taking cell phone pictures of their airport lunches and calling them “my first meal as a fugitive.” If they’re calling themselves fugitives, then chances are they did flee the state.

Can we stop saying “fleeing” the state, as if they are cowards or victims? I don’t understand why we can’t just say they left the state. This was a power move. Not a weak one. https://t.co/gkg5Tswkks — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) July 13, 2021

“A power move.”

They did flee, and so they wouldn’t have to lose on a bill they didn’t like in a state where the majority of residents don’t agree with their philosophies. Take the L on the chin and make a better case for your position next time. https://t.co/IUXB9O6GR8 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) July 13, 2021

They are cowards and this is just political theater for fundraising. — Crosspatch (@VictorB123) July 13, 2021

Running away isn’t a power move — Brando (@Sombrero_Guy) July 13, 2021

Yes…taking the ball and going home was always seen a power move — Jake (unaffiliated with State Farm) (@JDSommey) July 13, 2021

When you get fired, call walking out a power move — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) July 13, 2021

What’s powerful about taking a private jet to delay a vote by one day and then fundraise off it? — DesertRetro (@DesertRetro) July 13, 2021

The word “Facts” matters. They’re literally fleeing their duties. Sorry the truth is inconvenient for you. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) July 13, 2021

Exactly. They took a page from the book of one history’s greatest leaders: King Arthur himself: pic.twitter.com/1cbcwyDPrc — Man_in_the_High_Keep-{R.A.T.S.-TDA3c} (@bee_flippen) July 13, 2021

They fled. They abdicated their duties. — Shane Rider 🇺🇸 (@shaneriderMA) July 13, 2021

Nah, it’s fleeing — RC James 🇺🇸 (@rcjames4) July 13, 2021

Because they didn’t just leave the state; they fled it. The fact that if they didn’t flee the state, they likely would have been arrested and brought against their will back to the Capitol emphasizes the fact that they did, indeed, flee the state. — Richard Alexander (@Imagebuffet) July 13, 2021

Ha ha! The media doesn’t take sides. Ha ha!

They left to avoid arrest which is a legal consequence of their actions.

Fled is the accurate word to use in this case. — Shane D. Wilson (@rompcat) July 13, 2021

They are running away from their responsibility to manage the people’s business = flee — Critical Taco Theory 👍🏻🍻🌮 (@chredwa) July 13, 2021

“Fleeing” like Biden from questions when he forgot his note cards — sofa king we todd did (@dachopstix) July 13, 2021

Absconded works better — Jacob Saylor ⚓ (@jacobsaylor) July 13, 2021

There was absolutely nothing powerful about abandoning their taxpayer funded jobs to raise money for their campaigns with this stunt. Not a single one can point to anything in the bill they’re hiding from that would disenfranchise a single voter. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 13, 2021

It’s kind of like….what’s the word….a filibuster. Go ahead. You can say it. — Lady L. North (@LadyLNorth) July 13, 2021

Call it what it really is: a publicity stunt. — Sound the Dread Alarm (@_ThisJustin_) July 13, 2021

Someone knows this doesn’t look good…. — 🍗🎄 Unfollowing Everyone Acosta🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) July 13, 2021

They literally documented themselves fleeing the state with their case of Miller Lite.

