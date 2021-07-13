https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/13/why-wont-you-evil-men-hire-me-unemployed-journo-wannabe-shows-why-shes-likely-unemployed-in-ranty-embarrassing-thread/

Nothing screams, ‘Hire me,’ like ranting on Twitter about how stupid people are for not hiring you.

We get the frustration but really? All of the qualifications in the world won’t help you find a job if you act like an unhinged badger on social media.

Like ‘melina’ here:

Huh.

Maybe that whole needing experience thing is part of it?

Hey, we’re just spit ballin’.

THERE IT IS.

You evil men better hire her.

White, rich, and pretty.

The horrors.

Yeah, pass.

Heh.

This is just painful.

Not seeing a whole lot of sympathy here.

Heh.

Might be a reason she’s unemployed? Just sayin’ …

***

Related:

Texas Democrat who RAN from his duties acting all big and BAD on Twitter (behind his face diaper) does NOT go well, like at all

Lots and LOTS of brain-dead Lefties squee about and make excuses for shirtless, camel-riding Eric Swalwell but THIS one takes the idiot CAKE

STUNNING AND BRAVE: Guy Benson notices something else REALLY damning about pic of TX Dems ‘fleeing’ and what a look

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...