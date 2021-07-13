https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/13/why-wont-you-evil-men-hire-me-unemployed-journo-wannabe-shows-why-shes-likely-unemployed-in-ranty-embarrassing-thread/

Nothing screams, ‘Hire me,’ like ranting on Twitter about how stupid people are for not hiring you.

We get the frustration but really? All of the qualifications in the world won’t help you find a job if you act like an unhinged badger on social media.

Like ‘melina’ here:

i got a 33 on my ACT and was a national merit semifinalist, spent thousands of dollars and hours of hard work to receive a bachelor’s degree from the best journalism school in the country, was commencement speaker, and applied to 75+ jobs to be unemployed https://t.co/2KIS8nn8Bc — melina (@pheromones) July 10, 2021

Huh.

Maybe that whole needing experience thing is part of it?

Hey, we’re just spit ballin’.

notice how everyone trying to put me down for the accomplishments i worked my ass off for is a MAN… — melina (@pheromones) July 11, 2021

THERE IT IS.

You evil men better hire her.

my point is that there are graduates in the journalism field that have put their all in to get where they are and just because she hit the renegade she gets opportunities people with actual training would do anything for… the amount of privilege cause she’s white, rich, n pretty — melina (@pheromones) July 11, 2021

White, rich, and pretty.

The horrors.

Yeah, pass.

“I have a huge ego, have shown repeated bad judgment, have wasted a ton of cash, and am now shocked no one wants to hire me!” — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 12, 2021

Have you considered the solar panel industry? — Jay Of The J (@ToLearned) July 12, 2021

Heh.

You wasted your efforts. Take the L. — Miguel de la Cruz (@Schismocracy) July 12, 2021

This is just painful.

Not seeing a whole lot of sympathy here.

Addison after reading this: pic.twitter.com/CLQbSjbBtB — Zero Cool (@Stay_Cruel) July 10, 2021

Did you realistically want to be a UFC host… — Default Friend (@default_friend) July 12, 2021

Heh.

Might be a reason she’s unemployed? Just sayin’ …

***

