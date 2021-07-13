https://justthenews.com/government/congress/national-profile-rise-senator-tim-scott-turns-record-fundraising-numbers?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Republican Sen. Tim Scott’s campaign raised $9.6 million from April to June, quadrupling what he raised in the first quarter of this year, according to figures reported by CQ Roll Call.

Scott’s national profile has risen considerably after his speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention and giving the GOP response in April to President Biden’s first address to the joint session of Congress.

His ascent makes him a possible contender for his party’s presidential nomination in 2024 – though he is now focused on his 2022 reelection bid.

Scott’s fundraising figures put him atop he pack of senators up for reelection next year. His campaign also report $14.5 million in the bank at the end of the second quarter.

“South Carolina is ready to reelect Tim Scott and we are proud of the record breaking support we have received so early in the cycle,” said Scott campaign consultant Sam Oh.

Though South Carolina is not widely viewed as a 2022 battleground state, last cycle’s race between incumbent GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democrat Jaime Harrison cost $279 million – one of the most expensive in history. Graham defeated Harrison by 10 points.

South Carolina is also the historically a GOP stronghold and the third state to hold primary balloting in the presidential election cycle.

Scott has received endorsements from across the spectrum of Republican politics, including ones from former President Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Scott, appointed by then-Governor Haley in 2013, has been at the fore of GOP negotiations on the House-passed George Floyd policing reform bill.

According to CQ Vote Watch, Scott votes in line with the GOP 98% of the time – he overwhelmingly supported the former president’s policy agenda in Congress, and twice voted against his conviction during impeachment trials.

