It seems as though whenever Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are trending, it’s for all the wrong reasons. The latest news coming from the royal couple is another bad look, as their climate change-inspired decision to limit the size of their family has them receiving actual rewards from population control groups.

Well they are the model progressive family.

Yeah, in an effort to stem the effects of climate change and limit the destruction posed by the human race on the environment, Prince Harry and his handler, Markle, went public with their decision to institute their own two-child policy in 2019. Just ahead of “Population Day” this year, Malthusian-esque charity group “Population Matters” presented the couple with an award for what it called an “enlightened decision.”

News outlet Hello Magazine reported that UK-based charity, Population Matters, recognized Harry, Meghan and their two children, Archie and Lili, as a “role model family” with a special award in honor of the weird, UN-sponsored holiday.

According to Population Matters’ website, the group aims “to create a wave of public awareness and corresponding policy action on overpopulation and unsustainable consumption.” Mmhmm, humans are bad for the environment. Right.

A spokesperson for Population Matters stated, “We commend the Duke and Duchess for taking this enlightened decision, and for affirming that a smaller family is also a happy family.” Oh yes. What a powerful example the royal couple is for us all. Will they start dining on cicadas and living in eco-friendly communes to show us the proper way to do things?

Nah, eating bugs and living in anything smaller than a mansion would be too drastic for Markle and Harry’s cushy lifestyles. At least having less kids makes life more convenient for wealthy feminists like Markle and can also double as looking moral for our woke society.

Hello Magazine wrote that the charity awarded nine other recipients in addition to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Part of their prize was receiving a modest 500 British pound donation for a charity of their choice. Well that’s nice. Though if Harry and Meghan choose to donate to a charity benefiting starving African children, would that kind of get in the way of Population Matters mission? We wouldn’t want to help poor carbon-emitters live another couple months, would we?

Crossed purposes aside, Markle and Prince Harry’s 2019 decision to limit their family was a virtue-signal designed for woke industry attention. Harry gave Vogue Magazine the most obtuse and condescending line about reducing the population, starting with his own family: “Surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.”

So a third child is a burden and not befitting of Prince Harry’s legacy, but emasculated group-think statements to Vogue and other outlets are? What a joke.

