Charlotte, NC — “Paper money has had the effect in your state that it will ever have, to ruin commerce, oppress the honest, and open the door to every species of fraud and injustice.”—George Washington to J. Bowen, 1787.

With the cost of goods going up and fears of hyperinflation, Americans are waking up to the reality that the Federal Reserve is an enemy of the people .

Those who control the money supply will control you, and America’s central bank and their political cronies in both parties have stolen our liberty for over a century.

“Money has been said to be the root of all evil, but that is not exactly correct,” wrote Gary Barnett. “The root of all evil lies in the hearts of men, and those that control the money and monetary systems are able to control humanity, and in the process create and perpetuate evil. Money itself is like any other useful tool or commodity in that it allows for trade, commerce, and wealth to prosper. Money is normally only used for evil and immoral purposes when rulers and governments, state criminals in other words, gain a monopoly on the issuance, taxation, and control of […]