Naroff and other respondents had described the shifting rates as a “generational shift from the lower inflation of the past two decades.”

Moves like these could possibly create new types of challenges for households, the survey said. However, policymakers and investors were exacting the eventual rate to be much closer to two percent.

If the economists from the survey are right, officials from the Federal Reserve will have to reportedly raise rates a lot sooner than later if they plan to keep inflation under control.

The survey added, “The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge—the overall PCE index, which includes food and energy prices—rose 3.9% in May, nearly double the central bank’s 2% target.”

A recent report released by the Fed said “inflation has picked up this year due to bottlenecks, hiring difficulties and other “largely transitory factors” related to the economy’s rebound from the effects of the pandemic.”

The report also said most of the officials believe the “inflation would decline to around 2% over the next two years, though there was greater uncertainty over how quickly they might need to raise interest rates to get inflation there.”

However, in March, officials had expected they would hold rates steady through 2023.

Fifty-Eight percent of the respondents said they did not see the Fed raising the interest rates until the second half of 2022.

Some of the respondents have also said the Fed could be moving too slow.

The survey from WSJ was conducted from July 2 to 7. The survey had asked 64 business, academic and financial forecasters, WSJ noted not all of the participants responded to every question.