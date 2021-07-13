https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/you-can-thank-people-like-rgb-for-the-current-state-of-south-africa/
Another reason why Ginsburg should retire:
“I would not look to the U.S. Constitution, if I were drafting a Constitution in the year 2012. I might look at the Constitution of South Africa,”
She added it “embraced basic human rights.”
Tell that to the farmers in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/rO8gO59Rsp
— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) August 20, 2018
Flashback — Ginsburg praises the South African constitution.