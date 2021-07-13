https://justthenews.com/nation/free-speech/youtube-censors-north-carolina-county-government-meeting-over-medical?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Youtube has removed a video posted to its site by a North Carolina county board of commissioners for violating its terms and conditions, asserting that the video included medical misinformation during public comments.

On June 16, the Henderson County Board of Commissioners, a county in the southwest portion of North Carolina, uploaded a video of a public comment section of their meeting.

“We posted the video as we normally do, and within about two hours, we got an email from YouTube telling us that the video has been taken down because of misinformation,” Board of Commissioner Chairman William Lapsley told The Epoch Times Wednesday.

Lapsley said the public comment section was “just an opportunity for anybody to tell the commissioners what’s on their mind,” adding, “as long as they keep it civil.”

A Youtube spokesperson told the Epoch Times that the video publishing company welcomes “open debate and discussion about the COVID-19 vaccines on our platform,” adding that “we don’t allow content that includes claims the vaccines have killed thousands of people, and as such we removed a video from the Henderson County Board of Commissioners’ channel.”

Lapsley said the staff appealed to Youtube to undo the ban of the video, but the corporation replied that the video will remain down and would not return.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

