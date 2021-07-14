https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/14/absolutely-disgusting-megyn-kelly-calls-out-media-cos-who-compared-january-6-to-9-11/

Megyn Kelly was trending for most of the day on Tuesday for comments she made on her podcast saying the riot and takeover of the U.S. Capitol was not an insurrection:

Libs were furious with her over it, but she was right. Words have meaning:

Of course it wasn’t. But the media spent 5 years tossing around every histrionic term — treason, traitor, Kremlin agent — so they now only know how to express themselves in the most unhinged and hysterical manner. Hence, a 3 hour riot becomes an *insurrection.* https://t.co/dew3SfcMMV — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 13, 2021

And if the riot was an insurrection, as so many in the media claim, why hasn’t anyone been charged with actually fomenting insurrection?

It’s not just a semantic quibble. The fact that nobody has been charged with fomenting insurrection doesn’t stop them from using the term. That’s because it’s crucial to keep fear levels elevated to justify the full range of authoritarian measures they’re undertaking in its name. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 13, 2021

Kelly doubled-down this morning, adding that it’s “absolutely disgusting” for media companies like HuffPo, Washington Post, MSNBC and former ABC News folks who portrayed January 6 “as the same or WORSE than 9/11, a day 3K Americans died”:

Great piece by ⁦@mtracey⁩ on the term “insurrection” & the emotional manipulation re: Jan 6th.

This doesn’t even touch on HuffPo, WaPo, MSNBC & fmr ABC’rs portraying 1/6 as the same or WORSE than 9/11, a day 3k Americans died. Absolutely disgusting. https://t.co/MzIGERrUUn — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 14, 2021

Why can’t they just be honest?

It’s always been propagandistic nonsense that “insurrection” was somehow the only acceptable term to describe the events of Jan 6. The term was selected because it furthers the political agenda of Democrats/corporate media, and the law enforcement agenda of federal prosecutors https://t.co/JDtDeV363I — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) July 14, 2021

