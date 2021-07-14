https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/14/absolutely-disgusting-megyn-kelly-calls-out-media-cos-who-compared-january-6-to-9-11/

Megyn Kelly was trending for most of the day on Tuesday for comments she made on her podcast saying the riot and takeover of the U.S. Capitol was not an insurrection:

Libs were furious with her over it, but she was right. Words have meaning:

And if the riot was an insurrection, as so many in the media claim, why hasn’t anyone been charged with actually fomenting insurrection?

Kelly doubled-down this morning, adding that it’s “absolutely disgusting” for media companies like HuffPo, Washington Post, MSNBC and former ABC News folks who portrayed January 6 “as the same or WORSE than 9/11, a day 3K Americans died”:

Why can’t they just be honest?

