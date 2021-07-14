https://neonnettle.com/news/15944-actor-jackie-chan-i-can-see-the-greatness-of-the-chinese-communist-party

Martial arts icon praises the CCP

© press ‘But I’m envious of those who are Chinese Communist Party members,’ Chan said

Martial arts icon and actor Jackie Chan praised the Chinese Communist Party, saying he would love to join them.

Chan got a mixed reaction from his remarks, with many saying they don’t want him because of his “moral failings.”

While Chan was speaking at a Beijing symposium for Chinese film earlier this month, he said it was easy to see “the greatness of the Communist Party of China.”

“When I’m abroad, I often say I’m proud to be Chinese,” he said in remarks.

“But I’m envious of those who are Chinese Communist Party members.”

© press ‘When I’m abroad, I often say I’m proud to be Chinese,’ Chan said

“I want to be a party member, too,” he added.

“I can see the greatness of the Communist Party of China.”

“It does what it says and delivers what it promises. What they set out to do in 100 years, they achieve in a few decades.”

But social media users said the 67-year-old actor’s “moral failings” would not make him a good fit for the party, according to Insider.

One moral failing was that Chan reportedly cheated on his wife.

Chan’s son, Jaycee, was also arrested for drug possession.

But those “moral” failings are nothing compared to the death and destruction witnessed for generations a the hand of the CCP.

© press Chan has also endorsed China’s media censorship in the past

One user wrote:

“He might love the country and be hardworking, but he has character problems. It’s better if he doesn’t join the party.”

Another user added:

“I have no doubt over his patriotism and professionalism, but his lifestyle … our party members, need to set a positive example.”

“I take back every good thing I ever thought about Jackie Chan and wish that I could un-enjoy every one of his movies!” another said.

Chan is a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a “legislative advisory body in Beijing that is largely made up of members from the Communist Party,” according to the South China Morning Post.

The conference also “provides the mainland government with feedback and advice on key policy issues,” according to Kyodo News.

Chan has also endorsed China’s media censorship.

“I’m not sure if it’s good to have freedom or not,” he admitted in 2009.

“I’m really confused now. If you’re too free, you’re like the way Hong Kong is now. It’s very chaotic. Taiwan is also chaotic.”

“I’m gradually beginning to feel that we Chinese need to be controlled. If we’re not being controlled, we’ll just do what we want,” he added.

