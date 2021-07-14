https://www.theblaze.com/news/actor-jackie-chan-says-he-d-love-to-join-the-chinese-communist-party-except-china-says-they-don-t-want-him

Jackie Chan, actor and martial arts icon, says that he would love to join the Chinese Communist Party, but many voices on Chinese social media say they don’t want him because of his “moral failings.”

What are the details?

Earlier in July, Chan, who was speaking at a Beijing symposium for Chinese film,

said that he can easily see “the greatness of the Communist Party of China.”

“When I’m abroad, I often say I’m proud to be Chinese,” he said in remarks, “but I’m envious of those who are Chinese Communist Party members — I want to be a party member, too. … I can see the greatness of the Communist Party of China. It does what it says and delivers what it promises. What they set out to do in 100 years, they achieve in a few decades.”

According to

Insider, a variety of social media users said the 67-year-old actor wouldn’t be a good fit for the party due to what Insider reported were Chan’s “moral failings,” including having reportedly cheated on his wife. Chan’s son, Jaycee, was also arrested for drug possession and spent six months in a Chinese jail.

One user wrote, “He might love the country and be hardworking, but he has character problems. It’s better if he doesn’t join the party.”

Another user, according to the

South China Morning Post, added, “I have no doubt over his patriotism and professionalism, but his lifestyle … our party members need to set a positive example.”

“I take back every good thing I ever thought about Jackie Chan and wish that I could un-enjoy every one of his movies!” another irate social media user snapped.

Vice reported that another user quipped, “His patriotism and dedication to China is nothing new, but his personal life and problems are a huge problem.”

What else?

Chan, according to the South China Morning Post, is a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, which is a “legislative advisory body in Beijing that is largely made up of members from the Communist Party.”

The conference, according to

Kyodo News, also “provides the mainland government with feedback and advice on key policy issues.”

In 2009, Chan sparked backlash for appearing to endorse China’s media censorship.

“I’m not sure if it’s good to have freedom or not,” he

admitted at the time. “I’m really confused now. If you’re too free, you’re like the way Hong Kong is now. It’s very chaotic. Taiwan is also chaotic.”

“I’m gradually beginning to feel that we Chinese need to be controlled. If we’re not being controlled, we’ll just do what we want,” he added.

In 1989, Chan

spoke out in support of pro-democracy demonstrations in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

