As Twitchy reported earlier, Gov. Ron DeSantis is selling “Don’t Fauci My Florida” swag. We assume AFT president Randi Weingarten represents tens if not hundreds of thousands of math teachers, but after reading that, she claimed that “millions of Floridians” are going to die from DeSantis’ ignorance.

As we’d said before, with 1.6 million members, you’d think Weingarten could convince a few hundred of her unionized teachers to like her tweets.

At least people who buy a “Don’t Fauci My Florida” T-shirt get a shirt; what are teachers getting for their union dues?

