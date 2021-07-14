https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/14/aft-president-randi-weingarten-says-millions-of-floridians-are-going-to-die-because-of-gov-ron-desantis/

As Twitchy reported earlier, Gov. Ron DeSantis is selling “Don’t Fauci My Florida” swag. We assume AFT president Randi Weingarten represents tens if not hundreds of thousands of math teachers, but after reading that, she claimed that “millions of Floridians” are going to die from DeSantis’ ignorance.

Disgusting. Millions of Floridians are going to die for Ron DeSantis’ ignorance and he’s choosing to profit from it. He doesn’t care about Floridians; he cares about furthering his own cruel agenda. https://t.co/0HnxB3WlZ4 — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) July 14, 2021

Just over four million people in the ENTIRE WORLD have died from coronavirus. Total. Just over a half a million in the United States, and less than 40 thousand in Florida. Randi, as an educator, can you give us the definition of “hyperbole?” https://t.co/P3o0CSr64s — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) July 14, 2021

MILLIONS 😂 — Frank (@Frankyfigs315) July 14, 2021

These people teach your children math — Confirmed Miscer ⚔️🍁🔫 (@ManDaveJobGood) July 14, 2021

Kids, a basic math education is important. — SlingshotPeriwinkle (@White_Shadow81) July 14, 2021

Can you show your work on that math problem? — Terry Miller (@mrmiller1972) July 14, 2021

“Millions” pic.twitter.com/OY9P45M6ce — Demand can be a force majeure (@filthyanalyst) July 14, 2021

Is that new math I keep hearing about or — Jack Burden (@wahoolaw2006) July 14, 2021

Millions are not going to die. That’s demagoguery. — Aurelian of Rome ☪️ (@AurelianofRome) July 14, 2021

Millions? We haven’t even reached a million deaths to date. — Imperator Caesar Divi filius Augustus (@JakeACurry493) July 14, 2021

I would think a teacher would be better at math than this. — Jack M the Boca RINO Elite #SOSCuba (@JackMFromBoca) July 14, 2021

Not even close. The CDC is estimating a range of approximately 300 additional weekly COVID deaths in the near-term. At this rate, it would take Florida about 128 years to reach “millions of deaths.” There are no projections for deadly COVID to last 128 more years in any state — Philip Holloway 😊 (@PhilHollowayEsq) July 14, 2021

You’re a fear merchant. — DAMNYOUKENNY (@DamnYouKenny) July 14, 2021

Ratio lol. — landen (@LandenWithAnE) July 14, 2021

As we’d said before, with 1.6 million members, you’d think Weingarten could convince a few hundred of her unionized teachers to like her tweets.

Well, you—YOU—talking about what someone else cares about and suggesting they are cruel sure is ironic AF. — Okay. (@corrcomm) July 14, 2021

We’re good here, Randi. Don’t worry about us — Barbara for Team Truth (@Barbara44800969) July 14, 2021

I want to be respectful here, but as a Floridian I’d like to tell you DC folks to please kick rocks. Pander elsewhere. — I’m your Huckleberry (@This_is_theway7) July 14, 2021

Taking a break from ruining kids’ lives to complain about the Florida Governor. He can take it, leave the kids alone. — Dr. Tired (@KingLassitude) July 14, 2021

There aren’t words for my feelings toward you. “Cruel agenda.” What do you call what you did to kids this past year? — Seth Horwitz (@Seth_Horwitz) July 14, 2021

To be fair, she does know what “profiting from people’s ignorance” looks like. — Matt Crawford (@crawf) July 14, 2021

the cruel agenda was teachers unions keeping schools closed and holding children’s educations hostage for over a year — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) July 14, 2021

If only ratios like this inflicted physical pain on the person tweeting. — Sub-Par Jer (@BakoJer) July 14, 2021

“furthering his own cruel agenda” lady you really have to get that projection under control — Oedipa Maas (@bridgietherease) July 14, 2021

Says the head of the teachers union that doesn’t care about students, only furthering their own agenda. — Mattiooo 🦉 (@aggro333) July 14, 2021

Thank you for making the case for ending both government schools and public sector unions in fewer than 280 characters — Steve (@SteveChoppah) July 14, 2021

“Chloe, listen – if DeSantis is allowed to sell this merchandise, millions of innocent people will die!” pic.twitter.com/lofLN0MO3u — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) July 14, 2021

Joining the ratio for a teacher (union) who can’t do math. — William J. Smith (@WilliamJSmithJr) July 14, 2021

Oh shut up — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) July 14, 2021

At least people who buy a “Don’t Fauci My Florida” T-shirt get a shirt; what are teachers getting for their union dues?

