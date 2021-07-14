https://www.oann.com/aig-to-sell-life-and-retirement-unit-stake-to-blackstone-for-2-2-billion/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=aig-to-sell-life-and-retirement-unit-stake-to-blackstone-for-2-2-billion



FILE PHOTO: A new sign is displayed over the entrance to the AIG headquarters offices in New York’s financial district, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid FILE PHOTO: A new sign is displayed over the entrance to the AIG headquarters offices in New York’s financial district, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

July 14, 2021

(Reuters) – American International Group Inc said on Wednesday it would sell a 9.9% stake in its life and retirement business to a unit of Blackstone for $2.2 billion in an all-cash deal.

Shares of AIG rose about 5.3% to $48.85 in extended trading.

Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust will also acquire some of AIG’s affordable housing assets for $5.1 billion, the companies said.

AIG will enter a long-term asset management relationship with Blackstone to manage $50 billion of life and retirement’s investment portfolio, with that amount increasing to $92.5 billion over the next six years.

“(The deal) provides AIG with flexibility as we continue to work to separate Life & Retirement from AIG, and results in significant new capital for AIG to deploy to support our capital management priorities,” Chief Executive Officer Peter Zaffino said.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

