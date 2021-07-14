https://www.dailywire.com/news/amazon-employees-sign-petition-quit-over-company-selling-book-about-transgender-movement

Amazon workers are increasingly upset over the online company’s act of selling a book that they have labeled as negatively discussing LGBTQ values, although, in reality, it focuses on the transgender movement among young children.

NBC News reported that at least two Amazon employees have recently quit in order to push back against Amazon’s selling of “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters,” written by Abigail Shrier.

As reported by NBC News:

The resignations come after a complaint posted to the company’s internal message board in April drew the support of over 467 Amazon corporate employees, according to a copy obtained by NBC News. As of last year, the company employed over 1.3 million people worldwide and is the second-largest employer in the U.S.

The petition was led by employees and advocates who support deplatforming Shrier’s book.

“The book is currently listed as the first, second and third bestsellers — for the hardcover, softcover and Kindle editions — in Amazon’s category of ‘LGBTQ+ Demographic Studies,’” per the outlet.

After the complaint was previously put up through Amazon’s internal resources, the company went through a process to determine if it would keep the book.

As reported by The Seattle Times in May, “On April 23, Amazon’s director of book content risk and quality posted on an internal message board that Amazon would not stop selling [the book].”

“Amazon has an internal process for evaluating the appropriateness of books and we have shared your feedback,” the director wrote. “In this case, the process included gathering feedback from Glamazon board members and the Books Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion team. After examining the content of the book in detail and calibrating with senior leadership, we have confirmed that it does not violate our content policy.”

“In an internal thread from the complaint obtained by NBC News, multiple employees raised concerns that the book is listed as a bestseller and turns up as the first result when searching for books on transgender topics on Amazon,” NBC News noted on Wednesday.

“Due to our success and scale, our customers will come to us seeking to educate themselves about their transgender children,” an employee wrote. “We have a responsibility to make sure that we do not use our powerful market position to amplify the harm this book causes.”

An Amazon spokeswoman, Cecelia Fan, said in a statement recently that Amazon is committed to giving access to diverse views.

“As a bookseller, we believe that providing access to written speech and a variety of viewpoints is one of the most important things we do — even when those viewpoints differ from our own or Amazon’s stated positions,” Fan said.

The book, written by Abigail Shrier, discusses the popularity of the transgender movement among young girls. Shrier has made the point in the past that she does not have anything against adults deciding to be transgender, but rather is concerned with how the movement affects young people before they are perhaps ready to make such a massive life decision.

The book’s Amazon description reads, in part:

Until just a few years ago, gender dysphoria—severe discomfort in one’s biological sex—was vanishingly rare. It was typically found in less than .01 percent of the population, emerged in early childhood, and afflicted males almost exclusively. But today whole groups of female friends in colleges, high schools, and even middle schools across the country are coming out as “transgender.” These are girls who had never experienced any discomfort in their biological sex until they heard a coming-out story from a speaker at a school assembly or discovered the internet community of trans “influencers.”

Shrier said in a statement, per the outlet: “This issue won’t go away just because some disgruntled Amazon employees wish it would. And banning the book won’t help these girls or anyone else.”

She added, “My book goes out of its way to honor the experiences of transgender adults, never disparages them, and never implies that the trans identity is a mental illness.”

One of the main points of contention in the complaint, according to the outlet, seems to revolve around the fact that Amazon made a point to tell Congress earlier this year that it had “chosen not to sell books that frame LGBTQ+ identity as a mental illness.” The company was responding at the time to concerns from Republican senators over its removal of another book about transgender issues, “When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment.”

Several companies have either had employees voice concerns over specific company policies or quit because of their discontent over products that lean more conservative. When this happens, these businesses have the choice of either caving to a few unhappy workers or listening to the marketplace.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

