One of the most important roles our conservative news network plays is to inform patriots about new developments. Mainstream media, Big Tech, and the other “arbiters-of-truth” do everything they can to suppress the truth.

To that end, we are happy to announce our partnership with the Freedom Phone. This is the first phone that takes your privacy and freedom of speech into account above all other considerations.

Yes, it’s a slick smartphone comparable to the latest Apple or Samsung, but with a list price of $499 it’s about half the cost. Freedom Phone founder Erik Finman, who is famous for being the youngest Bitcoin millionaire, wanted to support privacy and security while advancing the “America First” MAGA agenda. That’s why he put his name and fortune behind the Freedom Phone.

With recent news that Joe Biden’s “Ministry of Truth” will be working with SMS carriers to monitor and censor our text messages, having a phone that fights this agenda is imperative to America-loving patriots. On top of the amazing privacy and security features, the Freedom Phone comes with its own censorship-free app store.

Our partnership with Freedom Phone allows us to offer $50 off the already-low price. Simply use promo code MAGA at checkout.

The left often says that if we don’t like their policies, we should just build our own products and services. Erik Finman did, and now we can all take advantage of his amazing efforts.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

