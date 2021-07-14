https://noqreport.com/2021/07/14/an-intel-committee-congressman-who-pushed-the-russia-collusion-hoax-is-invested-in-chinese-communist-party-led-companies/

Democratic Representative Peter Welch – who has called for a “full-scale no holds barred investigation” into the Trump 2016 campaign’s non-existent links to the Russian government – is invested in several Chinese Communist Party-owned companies, The National Pulse can exclusively reveal.

The eight-term Member of the House of Representatives is a member of the Permanent Sub Committee on Intelligence, and the Committee on Energy and Commerce. He also sits on the Defense Intelligence and Warfighter Support subcommittee.

Despite holding these critical national security positions, Rep. Welch (D-VT) has purchased shares in companies owned by America’s most dangerous adversary: the Chinese Communist Party. Mao Jones Industrial.

Congressman Welch’s most recent financial disclosure (published in full, below) reveals on March 15th, 2019 he purchased shares of a value up to $15,000 in two exchange-traded funds (ETF): KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF.

The 2020 disclosure also reveals he received dividends from both funds.

The KraneShares MSCI ETF is “co-managed by Bosera Asset Management,” a Chinese Communist Party- linked investment firm that manages part of the country’s National Social Security Fund. At the time of publication , the fund’s primary investments include state-owned companies such Kweichow Moutai […]