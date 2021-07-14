https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/beirut-protests-raw/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Intense clashes now between protestors and Riot police/security forces in front of Mohamad Fehmi’s residence in #Beirut. #Lebanon #اسقطوا_الحصانات pic.twitter.com/wZSzERlAKS
— Luna Safwan – لونا صفوان (@LunaSafwan) July 13, 2021
Families of the Beirut blast protest outside Lebanon minister Mohamad Fehmi’s house.
JUST IN: Families of Beirut explosion victims have raided the home of Lebanon’s Interior Minister. Riots police have arrived on the scene.pic.twitter.com/UeYG5TtJFN
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 13, 2021
They’re now trying to break into #Lebanon Interior Minister Fehmi’s residence again. #BeirutBlast pic.twitter.com/LJwLYmKrFt
— Kareem Chehayeb | كريم شهيب (@chehayebk) July 13, 2021
We all remember the blast