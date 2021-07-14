https://hannity.com/media-room/bernies-bad-record-sanders-has-a-long-documented-history-of-praising-communist-cuba/

AGAIN!? Bernie Defends Communist China, Says Regime ‘Reduced Extreme Poverty in Last 50 Years’

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.10.20

Far-left Senator Bernie Sanders double-down on his praise for brutal communist governments during a Fox News Town Hall event this week; saying China has helped “reduce extreme poverty” over the last fifty years.

“Many experts look at that moment on 60 Minutes when you talked about Fidel Castro’s literacy program as a turning point in this race. Do you regret saying what you said at that time?” asked the Fox News moderators.

“No,” Sanders fired-back. “Look, I have spent my entire life fighting for working people and fighting for democracy.”

“So if you look at a country like China, for example, is China a democracy? Of course, it’s not a democracy. It is an authoritarian country and Xi is taking it in a bad direction but what can we say about China in the last 50 years?” asked Sanders.

“Would anybody in their right mind deny that extreme poverty in China has been reduced? Can anyone deny that? Of course not,” Sanders concluded.

Original Story: February 24th, 2020

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders stunned viewers across the country Sunday when he publicly praised Cuban dictator Fidel Castro; saying he implemented a “massive literacy program” in the island-nation once he “came into office.”

Sanders was speaking with 60 Minutes’ Anderson Cooper when he was asked if he stood-by comments he made years earlier praising the socialist revolutionary.

“He educated their kids, gave them healthcare, totally transformed the society,” said Sanders decades ago.

“We’re very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba. But you know, it’s unfair to simply say everything is bad! When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?” Sanders asked Cooper.

Watch Sanders’ stunning comments above.