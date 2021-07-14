https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-rubin-report/vaccine-misinformation-in-text-

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Rubin Report,” BlazeTV host Dave Rubin discussed how the Biden administration reportedly plans to work with SMS carriers and begin monitoring and fact-checking people’s private text messages to dispel misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a Politico report, “The White House has decided to hit back harder on misinformation and scare tactics after Republican lawmakers and conservative activists pledged to fight the administration’s stated plans to go ‘door-to-door’ to increase vaccination rates. The pushback will include directly calling out social media platforms and conservative news shows that promote such tactics.”

The article went on to reveal that “Biden allied groups, including the Democratic National Committee,” are planning to “work with SMS carriers to dispel misinformation about vaccines that is sent over social media and text messages.”

“This is quite extraordinary. Did you catch that part about SMS carriers?” Dave said. “What they are saying is, if you send a text message to a friend, or to a family member, or to whomever, and it includes whatever they deem as misinformation, then somehow you’re going to get a message from the government, and that includes the Democratic National Committee. What is going on here, and who is going to decide what misinformation is?”

